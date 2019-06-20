What Will Avengers: Endgame’s After Credits Scene Be?

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans just got major incentive to see Avengers: Endgame again, after it was announced the film is getting some special bonus features added to its theatrical cut. Of those new bonus features (full breakdown of that HERE), the one thing that has Marvel fans most excited is Kevin Feige’s tease that there will be “a few surprises” after the credits, which hints at Endgame getting signature MCU “button scene” – something it did not have before.

Now that Marvel fans know new surprises await in Avengers: Endgame, they’ve begun speculating like crazy about just what those surprises could be. We can eliminate things like a Stan Lee tribute, or deleted scenes, as we already know those are part of the bonus features included in the re-release.

So what will we get in Avengers: Endgame‘s post-credits scene? Here are a few of the most likely possibilities:

Spider-Man: Far From Home Preview

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the epilogue to this Phase 3 saga, and the events of Avengers: Endgame. It’s understandable that Marvel Studios didn’t stump for Sony Pictures by promoting Far From Home when Endgame originally released; however, now the first reactions for Spider-Man: Far From Home are in, with many calling it the best Spider-Man film yet.

Giving fans a look at Far From Home is a marketing win for Sony, and suitable motivation for fans to see Endgame again.

Phase 4 Preview

Marvel Studios is already hard at work on its first crop of MCU Phase 4 films, and while it may be asking a lot to get a preview of any one production as an Avengers: Endgame after-credits scene, there could be some way to tease the new status quo that awaits the MCU in Phase 4.

There’s any number of ways that can be done: a scene of Nick Fury and/or SHIELD looking for new Avengers; a rundown on strange phenomenon after the various Snaps (which will become Phase 4 Storylines); or even the introduction of the next MCU big bad. In the case of latter, someone like Kang the Conqueror wouldn’t need a major actor, just a face reveal in tradition of Thanos.

Black Widow Teaser

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow movie is current in production. While it’s hard to imagine something like a trailer existing yet, there should be enough in the can for some kind of teaser sizzle reel for the film to be added to Avengers: Endgame.

It’s been curious that Marvel Studios hasn’t officially announced Black Widow yet, but this would be one clever way to build instant hype for the film – especially since a lot of fans were unhappy with how Natasha Romanoff’s sacrifice wasn’t addressed in Endgame‘s finale or epilogue.

Eternals Teaser

Eternals isn’t just a Phase 4 MCU movie, it’s literally the opening of a door to a new world of Marvel beings that will tie both the earthbound and cosmic halves of the franchise together. An Endgame post-credits scene could be the perfect way to introduce that world, without having to reveal too much.

A scene featuring Angelina Jolie (confirmed to be in talks for the film, months ago) would be a major reveal; but it could be as simple as revealing an Eternals settlement on Earth or in space (Titan), where the group gets word of the destruction of Thanos, one of their members, thereby galvanizing the Eternals’ emergence in Phase 4.

Shang-Chi Teaser

Shang-Chi the Master of Kung Fu is another big Phase 4 film that’s already in production, and the character has enough ties to other areas of the MCU to be teased in a post-credits scene without revealing the hero himself, or any other major characters.

Of course, one growing fan theory about Shang-Chi is that it could be a vehicle for finally introducing the real version of The Mandarin, who has been lurking around the edges of the MCU since the beginning. That would be a major villain reveal if the Mandarin stepped out of the shadows to take advantage of the chaotic world left after Endgame.

The Next Iron Man

Endgame‘s biggest emotional hit is no doubt the death of Tony Stark / Iron Man. With Tony’s death and poignant funeral, it would seem that the saga of Iron Man is done – or is it?

A lot of Marvel fans have probably forgotten the rumors after Avengers: Infinity War that Marvel Studios is developing an Ironheart movie as a successor for the Iron Man franchise – but an Endgame credits scene could certainly remind them! Ironheart (aka Riri Williams) has become a fan-favorite in modern Marvel Comics; even if the end credits scene didn’t introduce her directly, it could let fans to know that Riri will be here in Phase 4.

Disney+ Preview

The Disney+ streaming service launches this fall, and aside from Spider-Man: Far From Home, it will be our first insights into the new MCU after Avengers: Endgame.

An Endgame post-credits scene could introduce any one of the highly-anticipated new MCU movie spinoff series airing on Disney+. We could get a scene of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki starting to process his good fortune in that alternate 2012 timeline; or how Anthnoy Mackie’s Falcon and Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier start the process of creating the next Captain America. To lesser extent, we could get a hint as to how Paul Bettany’s Vision is brought back to life, or get a look a the alternate reality version of Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter, in the animated What If? series. Any one of those would qualify – a sizzle reel teasing all of them would be icing on the cake.

X-Men/Fantastic Four

Yeah, yeah, not at all likely to happen, as Kevin Feige has stated repeatedly that importing the Fox Marvel characters into the MCU will be a gradual process – as in 5 years away type gradual.

Still, it does exist in the realm of far off possibility that Feige could pull a fast one and find a way to use an Avengers: Endgame post-credits scene to tease the X-Men and/or Fantastic Four’s existence in the MCU, without ever directly referencing either team. A simple mention of words like “mutant” or “Baxter Building” would be enough to fend fans into a frenzy.

The Avengers Homage

Marvel Studios pulled one of its first big comedic post-credits scenes with the “Schwarma Scene” at the end of the first Avengers movie. That scene was famously added to the film at the very last minute – so last minute that Chris Evans had hide his face in the scene, as he had grown out his facial hair for another movie role.

With that kind of tradition as a foundation, it may ultimately be the best-case scenario to have the final post-credits scene of Avengers: Endgame be some kind of homage to the original team. With Endgame playing with time travel and even revisiting the original Avengers movie events, there are ways for this homage to either be a fun spin on something old, or something entirely new. One last ride with original six.

Are any of these scenarios what you’re hoping for with Avengers: Endgame‘s post-credits scene? Or do you have something else in mind? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame will be re-released in theaters this weekend; Captain Marvel is now available on home video. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is slated for release in 2021.