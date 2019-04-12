‘Avengers: Endgame’ Director Joe Russo Says Marvel Has Been Talking to Priyanka Chopra

The first chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will come to a close this month with the release of Avengers: Endgame, which will likely be the finale of franchise anchors like Captain America and Iron Man. Heading into the next phase of the connected universe, Marvel will need to pass the baton from the likes of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans to new stars who will be the cornerstones of the franchise for years to come. Chadwick Boseman and Brie Larson have already provided the studio with a couple of these new faces, but there are undoubtedly a few more leads on the horizon.

If Marvel wants to continue to stay more than relevant on a global scale, it would make sense for the studio to try and sign some of the biggest stars in the entire world to help anchor the franchise going forward. Well you can’t get much bigger than Priyanka Chopra, and it sounds like Marvel is already pursuing the actress for a future role in the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joe Russo, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame with his brother Anthony, recently went to India to promote the upcoming Endgame. After talking about the importance of India when it comes to Marvel’s future, Russo teased a potential collaboration with Chopra, one of the country’s most beloved performers.

“I’d love to work with Priyanka,” Russo said (according to Hindustan Times). “I’m smiling only because we’re potentially talking to her about something. I’m just not going to say what yet.”

This “something” could really be anything, seeing as how the future of the MCU is a complete secret. There’s also a chance that the conversations with Chopra have nothing to do with Marvel at all. Russo said “we” in reference to the potential chats with Chopra. While it’s assumed that he’s talking about Marvel, he and Anthony have plenty of other projects already in the works for the near future, recently launching their own film studio. It would make plenty of sense for Chopra to be involved with one of their projects over there as well.

There’s no telling what these conversations could be about, but this quote is more than enough to have everyone speculating for quite some time. Could Priyanka Chopra be in talks for a new Marvel Studios role? We’ll have to wait to find out.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.