Avengers: Endgame Star Lexi Rabe Shares Throwback Birthday Picture with Robert Downey Jr.

Lexi Rabe wished her fictional father a Happy Birthday this week. The two Avengers: Endgame stars had a lot of cute moments as Tony Stark and his daughter Morgan. As the Marvel star just had another birthday, the actress decided to show off some of his funny faces for all of her followers. Downey’s birthday was a big celebration all over social media. It’s been two years since the death of Iron Man. But, everyone’s definitely still missing the Avenger. (Between the gap between movies and the status of Black Widow, it’s been a weird couple of years for MCU fans.) Stark might be gone, but a lot of people are hoping that they get to see Morgan at some point in the franchise’s future. For now, all that fans can do is remember how nice it was in the previous phase. But, the future is looking bright for the Young Avengers, maybe there will be a way.

She said, “Happy birthday my goofball buddy! You really made set fun! #goofballs the one and only #rdj @robertdowneyjr”

Comicbook.com’s Adam Barnhardt actually spoke with the actress previously and got the chance to ask about the future of Morgan Stark. ”People are asking us, are you in another movie?" Lexi explained, "And I don't know.”

After that admission, her mother stepped in and gave some further comments about the future projects. There’s nothing currently planned, but that can change. "We haven't filmed another one," Jessica divulged. "And we're not under contract, negotiations, or conversation at this point."

So, who knows what the future holds. Maybe Rabe will have some more silly faces to share?

