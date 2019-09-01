Avengers: Endgame Star Lexi Rabe Celebrates Marvel’s Birthday

Yesterday, August 31st, marked the 80th Birthday of Marvel! In 1939, Timely Comics published “Marvel Comics” #1, “paving the way for the entire Marvel Universe as we know it.” Many fans and folks associated with Marvel took to social media to celebrate the big birthday, including Lexi Rabe, the young actor who is now known for playing Morgan Stark in Avengers: Endgame.

“Happy 80th Birthday @marvel !! Thank you for trusting me to play #morganstark in @avengers Endgame! I love you 3000! 💕,” the post reads.

The photoset includes lots of adorable images, including a shot of Rabe onscreen with Robert Downey Jr., a photo with her and Mark Ruffalo, one with Joe and Anthony Russo, another with Chris Hemsworth, one featuring Don Cheadle, one with Chris Evans, a group shot with Jeremy Renner, and some great art of Stan Lee by @artb.ymadi. Many of the photos also include Rabe’s mom, Jessica Rabe, who runs the account.

Many people commented on the post, clearly delighted by all the cuteness:

“Oh my god this is so cute I’m going to cry,” @catherineromeroo wrote.

“Legit the cutest Avenger, you were an amazing actress in Endgame and I hope you’ll keep enjoying being an actress I’ll look out for you in more movies,” @thestupidoneofthetwo added.

“I love all these photos 3000,” @lexivenger replied.

