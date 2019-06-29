Avengers: Endgame Reunion Shows the Adorable Future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Just in case you weren’t already gushing over Avengers: Endgame, one moment from the Spider-Man: Far From Home afterparty is sure to melt your heart. After a long few hours on the red carpet and watching the latest entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Endgame stars Emma Fuhrmann and Lexi Rabe took a second to take a quick nap as the world was bustling around them.

Fuhrmann took to her social media profiles to share the pictures late last night and we promise, they’re just as adorable as you’d expect.

Fuhrmann, of course, plays an older Cassie Lang while Rabe plays Morgan Stark, the daughter of Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) and the late Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). The social postings are even a bit more touching after news surfaced earlier this week Rabe and her family had been targeted online in a coordinate bullying attack.

“These perfect children are not being given the freedoms and the rights that they should,” Rabe’s parents shared on her Instagram account. “If your child is so scared to be themselves in public and mess up a little then you’re over parenting. We give our children plenty of rules and boundaries But then give them the freedoms to mess up and learn from their own mistakes.”

Now that the timeline in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in the future by five years, it’s likely Fuhrmann will be back to reprise her role as Lang in a future Ant-Man film. Many fans are anticipating the actor will end up playing one of the character’s superhero alter egos like Stature, though that’s nothing but speculation and theorizing. Fuhrmann takes over for Abby Ryder Forston, who is six years younger than the Endgame star and played the role in both Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

