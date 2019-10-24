Avengers: Endgame’s Cassie Lang and Morgan Stark Actors Pose for Adorable Photos at Universal Studios

Avengers: Endgame was released earlier this year, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe film saw the return of many old favorites as well as some fresh faces. Lexi Rabe joined the cast as Morgan Stark, the daughter of Tony and Pepper, and Emma Fuhrmann took over the role of Cassie Lang, Scott Lang’s daughter. Fuhrmann replaced Abby Ryder Fortson, who played the part in both Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, but needed to be recast when Cassie was aged up five years after The Decimation. The two new additions to the MCU have spent a lot of time together since the movie was released, and some recent photos shared to Instagram shows them having a blast at Universal Studios.

“Look dad, the kids are alright! 🐜❤️💥 play date at @unistudios #UniversalStudiosHollywood,” Fuhrmann wrote.

“Had a blast! Can’t wait to see you next time!! 😘😘💕💕,” Rabe replied.

If you notice, Fuhrmann is also repping Ant-Man with a Pym Technologies shirt.

Rabe’s Instagram also shared some photos from their outing.

“@universalstudios with my tour guide @Marvel family #marvel #sisters #antman daughter #cassielang @emmafuhrmann and family @ellie.hemmingsen @rabe.logann and mama @jessicasrabe . What a fun end to this awesome trip! Thank you,” Rabe wrote.

The post was also shared to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, where fans speculated about the actors’ future in the MCU.

“She was babysitting Lexi at the Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere too. It’s really adorable and honestly it might get adapted into the MCU with Cassie babysitting Morgan,” u/astrakhan42 wrote.

“Seriously. I’m gonna be pissed if I don’t see Morgan Stark carrying on the legacy in 10 years. We can just have her be a little older. They skipped 5 years on this last movie,” u/Stopher added.

Avengers: Endgame is now available on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital.