‘Avengers: Endgame’ Scene Calls Back to Original ‘Iron Man’ Movie

Yesterday’s release of the first Avengers: Endgame trailer has the Internet in extreme sleuth mode. Despite only existing for a day, the trailer has toppled records and spun out countless fan theories.

One observation about the trailer was caught by a Reddit user who noticed some similarities between Endgame and Iron Man, the Marvel Cinematic Universe film that started it all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Posted to the /r/MarvelStudios subreddit, the image shared by u/WhopperPlopper shows Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) wearing a “black tank top” with a “lack of resources” while “stranded in a cave with a bald dude” during the events of Iron Man. The “bald dude” they’re referring to being Dr. Ho Yinsen, who saved Tony’s life at the start of the film.

They then point out that the new trailer shows Tony in a “black tank top” with “lack of resources” and this time “stranded in space with a bald chick.” While Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, probably would have preferred something other than “chick” to describe her character, we can’t ignore these similarities.

“We’ve come full circle,” writes the Reddit user.

While it’s not 100% clear whether or not Nebula is, in fact, stranded with Tony (the two were the only people left standing on Titan in Avengers: Infinity War after Thanos snapped half the universe out of existence), we do believe this image from the trailer is Nebula’s hand on Tony’s shoulder.

If that’s the case, it seems Tony does tend to attract the bald and bold in these dire situations.

One commentator joked that Nebula was going to die like Yinsen so Tony can make a suit out of her parts. While we certainly hope that’s not true, we do like the idea of Nebula and Tony teaming up. When it comes to unlikely MCU pairs, they’re definitely towards the top of the list.

Jokes and comparisons aside, the opening of the Endgame trailer is pretty devastating. “Part of the journey is the end,” Tony says in a recording to Pepper Potts. “Just for the record, being adrift in space with zero promise of rescue is more fun than it sounds. Food and water ran out four days ago. Oxygen will run out tomorrow morning. That’ll be it. When I drift off, I will dream about you. It’s always you.”

Many speculate that the real savior for Tony (and probably Nebula) will be Captain Marvel. We already know that Carol Danvers (who will be played by Brie Larson in the upcoming film) knows her way around space. If the post credits scene in Infinity War is any indication of what’s to come, we can count on Danvers to do some major rescuing in Endgame.

Captain Marvel will hit theaters on March 8, 2019 and Avengers: Endgame is now set to be released on April 26, 2019.