‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans Think Serena Williams Just Spoiled a Major Death

Being the most dominant athlete of our generation certainly comes with certain perks, and it turns out one of them might just be learning spoilers to one of the biggest movies ever made. Thanks to a now-deleted Instagram post, it seems as though Serena Williams might have accidentally let slip the fate of one Captain America in Avengers: Endgame, and fans are not too happy about it.

Throwing a SPOILER WARNING out for this one just in case. There’s no sort of confirmation that anything about this is actually real, but we’re just letting you know ahead of time that this could possibly, maybe be a thing, so stop reading if you don’t want the faintest hint of a potential spoiler. Moving on.

While attending the Oscars on Sunday, Williams posted a video to her Instagram of Chris Evans standing several feet away. She and the person she’s talking with note that they’re pretending to take a selfie so that no one notices them recording the actor. At one point you can hear Williams say, “I was devastated that he died in that movie, Avengers.”

Take a look at the video below, where it’s been reposted by a Chris Evans fan account.

Williams could totally be mistaken in her message here. She could also be trolling fans because we’re all digging a little too deep for Avengers: Endgame information at this point anyway. But the way that she’s told, “it’s a secret” right after she mentions his death, and the quick deletion of the video, makes it seem as though something else might be going on.

At this point, we all know that there’s a good chance Captain America dies in Avengers: Endgame, so we won’t be too surprised if this turns out to be true. However, there will be one massive side effect for Williams if Cap does indeed perish in the movie: she will be hounded for MCU spoilers for the rest of time.

Do you think Captain America will die in Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your prediction in the comments below!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

