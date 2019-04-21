Adidas’ Captain America Shoes Get Release Date

Avengers: Endgame is just days away from making its debut, giving fans three hours of new content involving Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. If you consider Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) to be your favorite Avenger, then the coming week will bring something else highly-anticipated.

Kicks on Fire recently reported on new details surrounding the N3XT L3V3L Captain America sneakers, which are the latest entry in Marvel and Adidas’ “Heroes Among Us” collection. According to their update, the $180 shoes will be available online and in select Adidas stores beginning on April 26th, just in time for Endgame‘s debut.

The “Heroes Among Us” line combines the iconography of certain Avengers with NBA and WNBA stars. These particular Captain America shoes also draw inspiration from Washington Wizards player John Wall, with other collaborations including Iron Man and James Harden, Black Panther and Damian Lillard, Captain Marvel and Candace Parker, and Nick Fury and Tracy McGrady.

These Captain America shoes come at a pretty interesting time for the character, as fans are unsure exactly what’s in store for Steve throughout the events of Endgame. With Evans stating that he’s done (for now) with playing Captain America, it sounds like the film will bring some sort of conclusion either way.

“I think our great discovery with that character was how much inner dimension that character ultimately has,” co-director Anthony Russo explained in a recent interview. “And I think that’s the journey that we went on with Chris Evans as our partner, and the writers, Chris Markus and Stephen McFeely as partners in terms of how we begin exploring Captain America starting with Winter Soldier. It was really important to us to find a way to involve them past that golden age character that First Avenger was very much about.

“We wanted to challenge that character in ways where we could really see his cracks and really find his vulnerability,” Russo continues. “And while, certainly, his superpowers, his moral fortitude and his ability to be very simple to his principles, dedicated to his principles, we wanted to find a way to get past that with the character [and] take that character into areas where he can’t find easy answers. So I think that was really what it was — the degree to which we could continue to explore this character’s very complex humanity and vulnerability, relatability to all of us. And I think that’s a great joy, and I think you will see that very, very much in Endgame as well.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.