Avengers: Endgame Stars Chris Evans and Paul Rudd Film Billy on the Street

Avengers: Endgame changed the landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe earlier this year, delivering an emotional and heart-wrenching finale to the decade-plus of films. The film left quite a lot of the franchise’s characters on separate journeys — but it looks like two of the cast are reuniting under very specific circumstances. A new series of Twitter videos have made their way online, which provide a behind-the-scenes look at Captain America star Chris Evans and Ant-Man star Paul Rudd filming Billy on the Street.

While there’s no telling if Evans and Rudd are on the same episode together – or exactly what kind of antics the episode will entail – the notion that the duo are together again is certainly delightful.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, you know, it was reshoots, so you’re doing these little picks and pops, and it’s just little things that they need,” Evans said of his last line in Endgame in an interview earlier this year. “It might have been a line to Paul Rudd. He wasn’t there, but it was a stupid line. The line wasn’t memorable to me [laughs]. The day was more memorable than the line.”

“Well, you know, again, it’s a bit of a surreal feeling,” Rudd said of joining the Avengers in an interview last year. “Also, we’re filming everything kind of on the same place. Just even in passing, it’s like, ‘Oh, hey Benedict.’ Yeah, it’s cool. It feels a little bit like you’re a part of something, and part of a group, and it’s nice. Everybody’s very cool, very nice, but it’s just still so surreal to me.”

