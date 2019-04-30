Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones Fans Are Debating Which Had the Bigger Weekend

The pop culture world just had a stretch of days unlike any other, thanks to the highly-anticipated arrival of Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones‘ “Battle of Winterfell”. Based off of social media, the two fictional epics have garnered quite a lot of opinions.
Endgame, which debuted in theaters on Friday, provided the conclusion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Infinity Saga” of movies, and has already accumulated over $1.2 billion at the global box office. And Thrones‘ “The Long Night” episode, which premiered on Sunday, smashed plenty of fans’ expectations as well, becoming the most talked-about scripted TV episode in history.
With two massive narrative events happening in the same weekend, it was pretty safe to assume that fans would have a lot of feelings about whether one was better than the other — or if both completely annihilated their weekend. Here is a round-up of some of those responses.
After watching Endgame and Game of Thrones this weekend.. idk how I’m functioning— Maria (@riariossss) April 30, 2019
Remember the year— Alandra (@alandrasiregarr) April 30, 2019
Remember the month
Remember the week
The Avengers and Game of Thrones
Have lost one of greatest people. Incredible plot twist by the end game and got ep 3 !!! #endgame #GoT #arya #tonystark
the third episode of this seasons Game of thrones was better than the whole avengers end game movie, don’t @ me.— alex (@ohhai_alex) April 30, 2019
honestly ep 3 of game of thrones wasnt as impactful as i thought it’d be. anti-climactic and omg I’m still shocked about endgame— Vince SG (@Ahlavbeans) April 30, 2019
Between Endgame this past weekend and Game of Thrones last night I… I just……— T_te S_ l_e_ (@DarthTater13) April 30, 2019
I’m so messed up in the head that I can’t even think of a proper tweet for it all. Eff it.
I had to watch the episode again. It drained my emotions. Never had such an intense weekend. First went to watch #Endgame then at night #GameofThrones 8×03… damn, i’m having an existential crisis right now pic.twitter.com/6ePbcdibAY— sophia 🌹 (@enaphiee) April 29, 2019
For many of us, this weekend was huge.— Evonne (@evonneee_) April 29, 2019
ENDGAME was the culmination of over 10 YEARS of movies.
Game of Thrones was the the culmination of EIGHT years of “winter is coming”
This is not just some shit you can jump in to…
ok so game of thrones and then endgame two days in a row was, in fact, a lot.— David (@dandavidthird) April 30, 2019
after a weekend of both #Endgame and the Long Night #GameofThrones #battleofwinterfell pic.twitter.com/50e3c3TqmE— R is a ? on the bar exam (@revolutionarvie) April 30, 2019
Bran: “I’m going to go now. Avengers: end game is playing.”#got #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/m08Yr0svBM— tibby05 (@tibby05) April 30, 2019