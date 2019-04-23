Vin Diesel Wears Groot Jacket to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Premiere

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may have taken on a completely different shape after Thanos snapped half the universe to dust in Avengers: Infinity War, but it looks like some things tied to the franchise never change — including Vin Diesel’s fashion sense.

Diesel was one of the many Marvel cast members on hand for Avengers: Endgame‘s Hollywood premiere, and it looks like he was sporting a pretty unique ensemble while doing so. Photos of Diesel at the event show him wearing a jacket that looks like tree bark, evoking his Guardians of the Galaxy character Groot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is far from the first time that Diesel has drawn style inspiration from Groot at an MCU premiere, with the actor previously walking on stilts at the first Guardians premiere, and sporting a branch-covered jacket at the Infinity War premiere.

“It’s just the Groot coming out of me. It’s the Groot coming out of my jacket.” Diesel explained about last year’s jacket. “I’m talking normal, and next thing you know, branches are growing out my chest. It’s crazy. I gotta give credit to Paris, my stylist. Because the last time I was at a premiere, I was wearing stilts in London. But this Groot is a teenaged Groot, so we’re going to wait for the stilts until the next one.”

While Groot might be among those who were turned to dust in Thanos’ snap, his impact on the MCU and its fans can still be felt, arguably thanks to how Diesel portrayed the character.

“I think also, the whole personality of Groot and who he was, it was there on the page and then you forget about it while you were shooting the first movie,” Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn said of the character during an interview last year. “But now everyone knows Groot so well that we have much larger awareness, me and the cast, of a baby Groot being there at all times. And him being one of the members in the scene…I think he’s a better-written character than the first Groot in some ways. Not that he was poorly written at all, but I think he’s just more complete character.”

What do you think of Vin Diesel’s latest Groot-themed jacket? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.