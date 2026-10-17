5 Marvel Heroes Who Save the World (But Drive Their Fellow Heroes Crazy)

Marvel Comics came from behind to take the race from their distinguished competition in the Silver Age. Heroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Doctor Strange, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and many more (I didn’t include Cap because he’s Golden Age, even if he returned and was popular in the Silver Age) all became legends and they are just the tip of the iceberg. The Marvel hero community is full of different cliques, each one staying separate unless a big enough threat hits the planet. However, there are some heroes that everyone respects, people who have become icons thanks to their successes in the war against evil.

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A lot of the time, these legendary heroes are just as popular with their fellow heroes as they are with readers, people who everyone likes. However, there are also legendary heroes that make it really easy for the other heroes to hate them. While no one can argue with their successes, a lot of heroes would rather not have to deal with them. These five Marvel heroes are legends that most other heroes don’t like, people who can be really annoying in various ways.

5) Emma Frost

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Emma Frost has became an amazing X-Man after years as the White Queen of the Hellfire Club. She first hooked up with the team in the mid ’90s, becoming co-headmaster of the Massachusetts Academy with Banshee. The students trusted her, but Emma has always been the most catty, arrogant person you can imagine, so her students didn’t always like her as a person even if they respected her as a teacher and leader. She’d end up joining the X-Men after the destruction of Genosha, becoming the most controversial member of the team thanks to her constant obvious flirting with Cyclops. Emma would become one of the leaders of the mutant race after House of M, where her pragmatic style would set her apart from previous leaders and help keep the mutant race going. Emma isn’t the kind of person to mess around; if she doesn’t like you or what you’re doing, she’s going to let you know. She speaks her mind and does it with an acid wit. Even if she likes you, she’s still going to mess with you. Emma is a handful and even the people who do like her admit they have to overlook a lot.

4) Cyclops

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Everyone respects Cyclops and for good reason. He’s the greatest leader in Marvel history, keeping the X-Men together through some of the most unimaginably difficult situations. However, he’s been able to do that because he doesn’t care about anyone’s feelings, he cares about the mission. Scott Summers has a single-minded approach in life and that means that social niceties go out the door when everyone is about to die and mutants are always on the verge of dying. He’s a serious man and this has led a lot of people to not like him. He’s been called “boring” and “boy scout” many times over the years; Wolverine became famous for sassing him. While he can be a caring person, he’s constantly working because he can’t tolerate the thought that his people aren’t safe. Everyone loves him, but they don’t really like him all that much. One of the interesting things about ‘Clops is that telepaths love him, because they can see under all the anxiety to the man under it all. However, few people get to see that side of him, just seeing the soldier and the soldier isn’t easy to like.

3) Punisher

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Most of the heroes on this list have the respect and esteem of their fellows, but Punisher doesn’t even have that. Frank Castle has been fighting a war against crime since the death of his family, using the skills he honed in the Marines to become one of the most feared vigilantes ever. The Punisher has always been an unrepentant killer; while someone like Wolverine is a killer, he doesn’t go as far as Frank does. Frank kills everyone and he doesn’t have a problem with a little bit of torture. He thinks of the other heroes as sentimental children not willing to do the hard work. While he has worked with numerous heroes, it’s always contentious and there’s usually a fight coming at the end when he tries to kill the big bad. Punisher has earned the grudging respect of the superhero community, but they don’t really like him. In fact, many of them have tried to get him arrested. Spider-Man has a soft spot for him, but even he knows that Frank is not to be trusted.

2) Deadpool

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Deadpool is one of the most tragic characters in comics. Wade Wilson became an immortal insane killer to save his life from cancer. As a mercenary, he found great success, but his sanity went the way of the dodo, partly because of the way his healing factor works and partly because he had to deal with who he now was and what he now did. He fought various heroes for years before deciding to fight alongside them. However, there was a problem with that and it had nothing to do with his past fights with them – Deadpool is annoying. He never stops talking, never stops telling jokes, and it can honestly get pretty tiring. Most heroes would rather not have to deal with him and his bizarre sense of humor. It’s a shame most of the time, because Wade is basically a puppy dog; he’s so full of love. It gets even worse when you realize that his healing factor broke his brain, so he can’t help being the way he is.

1) Spider-Man

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Spider-Man is Marvel’s most relatable hero, so obviously no one really likes him. Spider-Man sort of has the Deadpool problem, just for a different reason. While Peter isn’t insane, he’s a man who is defined by his anxiety. He’s constantly making jokes to deal with it and this gets really, really annoying. Everyone respects him, sure, but most of them feel like a little time with him goes a long way. Even the people who are friends know that it’s not always the best idea (of course, this is partly because they know that he’ll sacrifice any time with them the minute his spider-sense goes off, because he has a pathological need to save those who can’t save themselves {gee, I wonder why}). Another place where Peter is like Deadpool is that he gets starstruck. Somehow, Peter Parker, who met God and the Devil and everyone in between, still gets starstruck when he meets his idols. Dude still has a problem being normal around Cap, which says it all. Most people’s dislike for Spidey isn’t instense, but it’s there.