41 Years Ago, A Spider-Man Horror Movie Was Almost Made (& It Has the Same Storyline as Marvel’s Midnight Spider-Man)

In the 1980s, a Spider-Man movie was in development by Cannon Films, and it was going to end up as a body-horror movie unlike almost anything ever seen in Marvel Comics. That all changed this week. While there have been several comics over the years that explored horror with the Spider-Man titles, including the Man-Spider era and “The Other,” the new Midnight Spider-Man title has taken it to a completely different level. This comic is part of the new Midnight Universe, which introduces a new line of comics that re-creates the origins for several heroes, including Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men. All three titles are solidly horror comics, and Midnight Spider-Man is extremely disturbing.

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What is most interesting is that the plotline of Midnight Spider-Man has a very similar slant to a movie that was in development in the 1980s. At that time, Cannon Films was developing the movie with Tobe Hooper originally attached as the director and Tom Cruise later eyed as the star. It was going to be pure horror until Stan Lee read the script and stepped in to express his objections.

Spider-Man Was Almost In a Horror Movie in the 1980s

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In 1978, Richard Donner’s Superman proved that comic book movies could be successful. Marvel Comics realized there was money to be made here, so the company began licensing its characters for very little money, hoping one of them might take off. Movies that were made in the 1980s and 1990s included low-budget titles with characters like Howard the Duck, The Punisher, Captain America, and The Fantastic Four. However, one movie that wasn’t made but was put into development when Cannon Films got involved was Spider-Man. But there was a problem with this production because the men who bought the rights had no idea who Spider-Man was.

When asked about the movie, Albert Pyun, a legendary B-movie director who was attached to the movie at one point, said in an interview with io9 that producer Menahem Golan didn’t understand what Spider-Man was all about. Instead, Pyun said Golan thought Spider-Man was a horror monster like the Wolf Man, but a man who turned into a giant, mutant spider with eight hairy arms. Pyun said that the producer had no concept of the entire teenage angst aspect of the Peter Parker story that made him such a popular comic book character. If Cannon Films had made its Spider-Man movie, it would have looked more like The Fly than Spider-Man.

Pyun wasn’t the only director attached to the movie. Tobe Hooper was the first name brought on to direct the Spider-Man movie. He had found immense success with The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, while also directing the cult favorite ‘Salem’s Lot miniseries, based on Stephen King’s novel. He was coming off Poltergeist, and Cannon Films brought him in to make a movie about this monstrous Spider-Man. Cannon Films also hired The Outer Limits creator Leslie Stevens to write a horror-based script for Spider-Man. The script had a mad scientist expose Peter Parker to radiation, and he turned into a giant mutated spider-creature. Because the monster still had shards of Peter’s humanity, it fought back.

Cannon Films, which saw some success with its Chuck Norris action movies, also made Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, which was a huge financial flop. That might have saved Spider-Man, but something else that saved it was Stan Lee reading the original script. When Lee read the script, he reportedly hated it and insisted that they actually read the comics instead of reading the character’s name and making assumptions. With Lee rejecting the idea, Hooper left the project, and Cannon tried to make a more traditional Spider-Man movie, even considering bringing in a young Tom Cruise to play Spider-Man. This all ended when rights issues arose between different studios that claimed they held the rights to the character. Fans were saved from an unmitigated disaster.

Midnight Spider-Man Is Very Similar to What Cannon Films’ Spider-Man Sounded Like

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Midnight Spider-Man is a horrific tale that turns Spider-Man into an actual monster, something that sounds very similar to Cannon Films’ take on the character. The first issue has Oscorp immorally experimenting on employees, with one man given testosterone catalyst O-6 and Mutant Growth Hormone, which then mutated him into something terrible before he exploded. It seems the company is trying to master something akin to a weapon, and it is killing its own employees to test the experiments. When Peter Parker gets involved, everything goes wrong.

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This issue has some horrific moments, including the way Uncle Ben dies in this world, which is not at the hands of a gunman but at the fangs of the spider in a very disgusting panel. The spider then gets to Peter Parker, and while he is the first person to survive (that we know of), it mutates him into something horrific. In Midnight Spider-Man, the hero becomes a monster, and it sounds a lot like what the Cannon Films Spider-Man movie was going to do. As an alternate-worlds story, it is great and perfect for horror lovers. Thankfully, Cannon Films never got the chance to bring a low-budget version of this to the movies.

Have you heard about the Spider-Man horror movie that was supposed to be made in the 1980s? What are your thoughts on horror-based Spider-Man tales? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.