Doomsday Figure Reveals Steve Rogers’ New Logo & It’s Giving The Flash Vibes

Chris Evans returns as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday, and his actual role in the movie remains to be seen. However, thanks to a new toy set, Steve Rogers’ new logo, now that he is not Captain America, might have been revealed, as might the fact that he will retain one important weapon that he used in Avengers: Endgame. From the look of it, Avengers: Doomsday will see Loki go back in the timeline and find Steve, who stayed behind to be with Peggy Carter and raise a family. Loki will bring him to the present day to deal with the incursions. There have been some rumors about Steve’s new superhero persona with Sam Wilson as Captain America, and this new logo gives no further hints.

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Hot Toy Collectibles has released a look at the upcoming Steve Rogers action figure, and it has a lot of really cool features. There is also a Special Edition coming out that has an exclusive life-sized metal ring with what appears to be Steve Rogers’ new logo on it. The logo gives off Flash vibes and is a star split in half, one side red and the other blue, with a lightning bolt separating them.

What Does This Symbol Mean For Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday?

Image Courtesy of Hot Toys Collectibles

The Avengers: Doomsday action figure has some fun features, although most fans joke that it just looks like a middle-aged man action figure. Steve wears a charcoal brown jacket, a black T-shirt, olive brown pants, a black belt, and black shoes. While that is all boring, he also has a cracked Mjolnir, which features an LED light-up function and a translucent blue lighting effect. It also comes with four pieces of interchangeable silicone arms, including a pair of fully seamless arms that are either held in a fist or ready to hold Mjolnir, and eight interchangeable hands. Every left hand also includes Steve’s wedding ring.

However, the special edition ring, which is sized for people to actually wear, has a symbol that is unlike anything he has ever worn in the comics. It also doesn’t match the character that most fans believe he will be playing. With Sam Wilson as Captain America, it is almost assured that Steve won’t take that title back and allow his friend to continue with the role he has proven he deserves. Instead, most fans thought Steve would end up playing Nomad. The original cover that showed Rogers’ debut as Nomad (Captain America Vol. 1 #180) showed him in a blue costume with red accents, so that at least matches the colors.

However, in the very next issue, the costume changed to blue with yellow accents, and neither version had the lightning bolt design on it. Of course, none of this matters because Steve looks like he will be just a normal-looking guy in Avengers: Doomsday, and the only real distinguishing things to take into account are his wedding ring and the fact that he will wield Mjolnir.

What are your thoughts about the ring offered for the Special Edition Steve Rogers action figure? Does that symbol mean anything to you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.