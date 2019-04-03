Josh Brolin Comments on New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer

Marvel fans got the latest look at Avengers: Endgame on Tuesday, when a new trailer debuted in conjunction with tickets going on sale. For Josh Brolin, who will return as Thanos in the sequel, the trailer also brought the opportunity for some pretty great commentary.

Brolin recently took to Instagram to share a snippet from the new trailer, which shows the best look yet at Thanos in the film. In the caption, Brolin remarked that Thanos still doesn’t have to take the Avengers seriously, but that he’ll “put on [his] armor anyway” to face them again.

In a way, Brolin’s tongue-in-cheek comment just might end up representing how Thanos feels going into the events of Endgame. As the actor has previously hinted, the mad titan is more than happy with the universe-shattering event that he caused.

“He’s trying to fix the universe,” Brolin said in an interview late last year. “He’s trying to balance the cosmos, and by doing that he’s having to destroy a lot of things. So, there’s the warrior Thanos, and then there’s the Thanos that you see in the hut. I personally like the hut Thanos because it’s much more real. He’s perfectly and totally satisfied having accomplished what he set out to do.”

But even then, it’s safe to say that Thanos will be operating on a different level going into Endgame — in both a good and a bad way.

“It’s evident. His daughter is an emotional price, but the physical price is – you’ll see it if you pause your DVD – right before he uses it to go back into the portal away from Thor while he’s got the ax in his chest, his arm is burnt to a crisp.” co-director Joe Russo said in a previous interview. “So the physical price is the extreme power that it took to enact his plan, he paid for physically, and when he sits down on the steps at the end of the movie you can see that it actually carries up into his neck and onto his face.”

