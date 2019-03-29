‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans Can’t Get Over How Thanos’ Snap Killed Pop Culture

Avengers: Endgame is still some weeks away from debuting in theaters, but early reports are indicating that the Avengers: Infinity War sequel will have a pretty massive impact on our pop culture. Thanks to a recent conversation on social media, fans are realizing that impact from a completely different angle.

Earlier this week, Jeff Lyons took to Twitter to share a hypothetical opening scene for Endgame, in which Captain America (Chris Evans) and the remaining Avengers attempt to enjoy pop culture following the harrowing events of Infinity War. But considering the fact that Thanos’ snap turned half of the universe to dust, certain pop culture duos and ensembles would realistically be slashed in half.

…Cap goes to his bedroom and turns on the TV, sees “Property Brother” (much more crying) — Jeff Lyons (@usedwigs) March 27, 2019

Yes, as with previous heartbreaking in-universe analyses of Sesame Street, everyone now has to grapple with the fact that Thanos realistically destroyed so many pieces of pop culture. Twitter has taken that thought and ran with it in some pretty macabre ways, imagining what certain music groups and programs would be liked in a “perfectly balanced” world. Scroll down to check out some of our favorites as you prepare for Endgame.

*Sad Harmonizing*

Tony Stark [entering frame]: “Maybe we could catch the B- the B- [pauses to compose himself] the Boy II Man reunion tour.” — Collin Bennett (@collinbennett9) March 27, 2019

Even More of a Tearjerker

On TV later Cap watches “This is Some of Us” and cries himself to sleep. — KnoBrain3r (@KnoBrain3r) March 27, 2019

Thanos Blue It

Steve and Bruce leave a theater.



Steve: “I just didn’t like that Blue Man’s performance.”



Bruce (wiping away tears): “He used to have a group…” — Graylan (@GraylanDavis) March 27, 2019

Poor Hootie

Want to go see The Blowfish? — Robert Powers (@Robopowers) March 27, 2019

It’s Just Not the Same

Black Widow: Look, let’s just stay home, watch “Rizzoli” and eat some Jerry’s ice cream.



Captain America: (exhales deeply0 — Gabriel Bell (@GabrielJBell) March 27, 2019

Perfectly Balanced

Blink 91 — Lewdly Inclin’d ? (@LewdlyInclined) March 27, 2019

#EndgameBands

Can we get #EndgameBands trending?



The White Stripe.

The Black Key.

The Three Seasons.

The Two Tops.

Maroon. — Matthew David Brozik (@Lone_Punman) March 27, 2019

…Close Enough

Let’s grab a bite to eat on the way. There’s a Three Guys around the corner. — Christopher Logie (@xtorol) March 27, 2019

There’s One catch

And yet Nickelback? THEY’RE ALL FINE. — Chris Ludena (@cludena) March 27, 2019

Headcanon Accepted