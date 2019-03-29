Marvel

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans Can’t Get Over How Thanos’ Snap Killed Pop Culture

Avengers: Endgame is still some weeks away from debuting in theaters, but early reports are […]

By

Avengers: Endgame is still some weeks away from debuting in theaters, but early reports are indicating that the Avengers: Infinity War sequel will have a pretty massive impact on our pop culture. Thanks to a recent conversation on social media, fans are realizing that impact from a completely different angle.

Earlier this week, Jeff Lyons took to Twitter to share a hypothetical opening scene for Endgame, in which Captain America (Chris Evans) and the remaining Avengers attempt to enjoy pop culture following the harrowing events of Infinity War. But considering the fact that Thanos’ snap turned half of the universe to dust, certain pop culture duos and ensembles would realistically be slashed in half.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yes, as with previous heartbreaking in-universe analyses of Sesame Street, everyone now has to grapple with the fact that Thanos realistically destroyed so many pieces of pop culture. Twitter has taken that thought and ran with it in some pretty macabre ways, imagining what certain music groups and programs would be liked in a “perfectly balanced” world. Scroll down to check out some of our favorites as you prepare for Endgame.

*Sad Harmonizing*

Even More of a Tearjerker

Thanos Blue It

Poor Hootie

It’s Just Not the Same

Perfectly Balanced

#EndgameBands

…Close Enough

There’s One catch

Headcanon Accepted

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts