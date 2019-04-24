Avengers: Endgame’s Josh Brolin Discusses Ant-Man Theory, Reveals Details on Thanos’ Butt

Even though the first showings of Avengers: Endgame are just a matter of hours away, fans are still concocting and discussing some pretty off-the-wall fan theories about the film. And based off of a recent interview, Endgame star Josh Brolin still has a pretty passionate response to one of them.

While speaking to Variety at Endgame’s world premiere, Brolin was asked about the “Thanus” theory, which suggests that Brolin’s character, Thanos, will die from a shrunken-down version of Ant-Man crawling up his butt and expanding.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t know what that whole thing is about! I really don’t!” Brolin explained. “Does Thanos have a butt? Did you see what I posted today? That’s a peach, man, that’s a peach. That’s a purple peach if I’ve ever seen one, that’s a beautiful, purple peach.”

Brolin, of course, is referencing his tongue-in-cheek social media posts about the Mad Titan’s butt, which have been both hilarious and pretty darn bizarre. Earlier this month, the actor even went so far as to post a video of himself sitting on a toilet, joking that he was training his posterior muscles for Ant-Man.

The “Thanus” theory began well before Infinity War, and only gained more and more traction after Ant-Man was confirmed to definitely be in Endgame. There’s even A petition has even gone around asking for the scene to be a reality.

“Listen, here’s the thing,” Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo said an in interview with ComicBook.com. “Thanos is incredibly strong. His skin is almost impervious. The question would be what would happen to Ant-Man if he did that. Would it work? Would it not work? If it didn’t work, it would be really bad.”

“I wish we had [thought of that theory first].” co-director Anthony Russo said in a previous interview. “Yeah, no, look, we love the fact that fans are out there really thinking very deeply about these characters, very deeply about these stories, thinking about all the places they could go, even of certain places. My brother and I have a real certain youth ourselves, so we get a big kick out of it. Look, we were fans long before we were filmmakers in the MCU, so we understand that point of view of participating in the narrative as a viewer and loving these characters and thinking about all the possibilities about where these characters can go, and really understanding their experiences and their journey. So yeah, the fact that the fans are enthusiastic about participating at that level is amazing. That’s the best place to be.”

What do you think of Brolin’s latest response to the “Thanus” theory? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.