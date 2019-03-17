Disney Exec Wonders if ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Needs Another Trailer

After a pretty quiet marketing campaign thus far, Avengers: Endgame surprised fans last week with a new trailer and official poster. With a little over a month before the film is set to hit theaters, even those working behind-the-scenes on the film are wondering if more should come to light.

In a now-deleted tweet, Marvel Studios Digital Marketing VP Dustin Sandoval put up a sort of Twitter poll, asking whether or not there should be an additional trailer for Endgame. While the original tweet has been deleted, plenty of fans have shared their opinion on the subject — and by and large, they don’t seem to want a new trailer, for fear of something being spoiled.

No, I don’t want to know any more than I currently know about it until I’m sitting in the theater watching it. The fact that we know so little about it is part of what makes it so exciting, and I would hate to see them blow that — Kerning guy ✪ (@NoahGray94) March 17, 2019

No, it will only give us more info that may risk spoiling the plot and outcome of the movie.

Yes, I JUST WANT MORE INFO! I AM CRAVING FOR IT! I NEED MORE! MORE! — Ghost_Monument (@_Nerd13) March 17, 2019

Agreed. But it does need a re-cap, from Luis. See: https://t.co/aGGTMOHmq0 — Aaron Near (@aarongnear) March 17, 2019

There is a bit of irony to that sentiment, when you consider just how passionately people reacted to not having a trailer a few months ago. But at the same time, it does make sense, considering the amount of hype – and also unanswered questions – that surround the film leading up to its release. People even suspect that some of the footage we’ve already seen in the previously-released trailers might be a hoax, similarly to Hulk appearing to be in the third act of Avengers: Infinity War.

With Endgame already being billed as the conclusion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as fans know it, it certainly makes sense that details should be kept under wraps. The film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, have been pretty upfront about how the narrative relationship between Infinity War and Endgame will work.

“It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” co-director Anthony Russo previously told ComicBook.com. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.