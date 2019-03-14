‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Contains ‘Captain America: Winter Soldier’ Easter Egg

The latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame has dropped and there is a lot to unpack. From Captain Marvel’s first appearance to a sweet set of new suits for the team, the Internet is abuzz with chatter about the latest content.

One detail in the new trailer that has us clutching our hearts is a callback to Captain America: The Winter Soldier. In the film, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) visits a now much older Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), who gives the hero some words of wisdom.

“The world has changed. None of us can go back. All we can do is our best, and sometimes the best that we can do is to start over,” she explains.

There could be a couple of reasons why Marvel Studios chose to use this quote as a voiceover in the new trailer.

First, it hits close to home in relation to the Avengers’ current situation. After the events of Avengers: Infinity War, everyone left in the world is forced to move on from the tragedy of losing half the population. The world changed while Steve was in the ice, and it has changed again since the The Decimation.

It’s also worth pointing out that the “start over” line is said right when Hawkeye and Black Widow take each other’s hands. Most people believe this is just further proof of their friendship, but it could also mean a budding romance.

Second, this could be a hint at time travel. There are many theories circulating the Internet, and one is that time will play an important role in Avengers: Endgame. This isn’t too far-fetched considering the Time Stone and Quantalm Realm both exist. It’s especially interesting that the line would come from Peggy, because many fans believe that Steve will be given the opportunity to travel back in time to be with her again.

Many fans were quick to comment about the moment in the trailer. Some believe it’s a hint towards the time theory while others think it was just a sneaky way to kick the audience in the feels.

“Don’t think I didn’t notice the focus on Peggy Carter in this trailer hooo boy if Steve doesn’t get to see her when they time travel I’m gonna be pissed,” @JennaGuillaume wrote.

“Using Peggy’s voice is emotional terrorism!!! Someone had to say it!,” @twtaboutLizzie tweeted.

What do you think about the Peggy Carter moment in the new trailer? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

