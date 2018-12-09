‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Foreshadows End of Journey for Some Avengers in a Clever Way That Few Noticed

As if the title Avengers: Endgame wasn’t foreboding enough, some Marvel fans have noticed what may be a subtle sign foreshadowing the end of an era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes in the film’s trailer.

The trailer for Avengers: Endgame opens with Tony Stark speaking his damaged Iron Man helmet to record a final message for Pepper Potts. The trailer cuts to a scene of the spaceship he’s in floating across the empty void just as he speaks the line, “Part of the journey is the end.”

A Marvel fan on Reddit noticed that distance between the camera and the ship makes the ship resemble a swallow as typically depicted on the tattoos of sailors. The swallow tattoo was symbolic, as seeing swallows typically meant that the sailors’ journey was coming to an end.

This could be entirely accidental, but it seems like it is meant as a clever foreshadowing of the end of the journey for this generation of Marvel heroes.

Similarly, fans have noticed that the entire Tony Stark scene seems reminiscent of Tony’s origin story from the first Iron Man movie in a way that feels like it brings the entire 10-year saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far full circle.

Another similar moment is the appearance of Captain America’s compass with the black and white photo of Peggy Carter housed inside. It is the same compass and photo that Cap looked at while saying his goodbyes to Peggy before crashing the Valkyrie into the ocean in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Co-director Joe Russo has previously described Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame as the final chapters in the long book that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first decade. It seems that he and co-director Anthony Russo, as well as the film’s writers, have done their homework and are making sure to put thematic, visual ties to the MCU’s history into the finale.

“If Marvel’s been writing a book for the past 10 years with these movies, Infinity War is the final chapter of that book,” Joe Russo said at a press event. “Then there’ll be a new book written, and that will be the next phase of Marvel.”

What do you think of the swallow imagery in the Avengers: Endgame trailer? Do you think this is really the end for some of the Avengers? Let us know what you think about it in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26, 2019.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.