Avengers Fan Creates Unreal Thanos Cosplay

Recreating larger than life characters in cosplay form often proves difficult. Posing as the Hulk, for example, is daunting given the character’s massive size. The same can be said for Thanos, the Mad Titan who became a fan-favorite villain following Avengers: Infinity War‘s release almost one year ago. However, one Marvel fan has cracked the code to really nailing a Thanos appearance.

Cosplayer Cecilosaurus donned purple skin, blue contacts, and purple and gold armor to fully become the Mad Titan. While she didn’t do anything to appear the same size as Thanos, the impressive costume she built is more than enough to earn a good bit of praise. It comes complete with a fully formed Infinity Gauntlet which, after all, is the most important part of this costume.

Check out Cecilosaurus as Thanos in the Instagram post below!

Thanos is, of course, the most powerful being in the universe. With a fully formed Infinity Gauntlet containing all six Infinity Stones, there is nothing he can’t do. It’s kind of like that for Cecilosaurus. There doesn’t seem to be any cosplay she can’t do!

Heading into Avengers: Endgame, this cosplay just gets better when the writers of the movie break down the importance of the Infinity Stones and how wisely Thanos is using them.

“They’ve been misused by people who didn’t understand their true power. And now that the real master of them, Thanos, has shown up we can see what they actually do,” Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus shared in the book Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie. “The problem is, as you can imagine, as you gain control over these things, your story just goes haywire because why are there ay stakes for the man who can control time, space, reality, your mind, your soul and power?”

Is this the best Thanos cosplay you’ve ever seen? Share your thoughts in the comment section!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.

