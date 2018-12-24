‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Share Marvel Christmas Tree With Infinity Gauntlet On Top

The two creative minds behind destroying half of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continue their trolling of fans with a photo of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame placed atop a Christmas tree.

Anthony and Joe Russo have been known to post funny photos to their social media accounts. In fact, just this morning, they changed their profile picture on Twitter to a meme of Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Jake Gyllenhaal to mock their devastation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the fan reactions. The Christmas tree photo isn’t quite as rude, though it is a harsh reminder of what they helped Thanos do in Avengers: Infinity War.

Check out the photo of the Christmas tree decked out in Marvel gear and topped with an Infinity Gauntlet below!

I finally got my Marvel tree all set up!!

The tree was not actually that of Anthony or Joe Russo. It was actually a Twitter user named Taylor, the directors of the biggest Marvel Studios movies simply happened to retweet it. It’s an impressive tree, though.

Moving forward, the fate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains in the hands of the Russo Brothers, as they gear up for the release of Avengers: Endgame.

Heading into Avengers: Endgame, the directors of Avengers: Infinity War are aiming for the head when it comes to storytelling. “You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo said. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

