‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Josh Brolin Shares NSFW Image Of Thanos

Thanos might officially be a sex symbol for Marvel fans after Avengers: Endgame star Josh Brolin shared a scandalous photo of the Mad Titan. In an NSFW post to Instagram, Brolin exposed Thanos’ back side in preparation for another feud with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

“Before the armor, a shower,” Brolin wrote as the photos caption. Of course, it didn’t end there. There are also a few hashtag choices accompanying the caption. “Washing Avenger scum off,” is followed by “Power lifting Ant-Man squish,” and April 26 spoiler,” all in hashtag form.

Check out the NSFW Thanos post from Josh Brolin’s Instagram in preparation for Avengers: Endgame below!

Avengers: Infinity War was very much a Thanos movie despite having Avengers in its title. The story gave the Mad Titan a hero’s journey, ultimately carrying out his mission and being successful with it, in the end. This time around, the story will shift back to the heroes as they seek to undo the deeds of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

“What I can say is that, obviously, as you know, we wanted to tell Infinity War through Thanos’ point of view,” Avengers: Endgame producer Trinh Tran told Comicbook.com. “So, that’s the big difference, is that we made it his journey. We made him the hero’s journey in that sense. So, that movie in particular, was told through his point of view, and this one is not.”

Tran wouldn’t elaborate on whose point of view Endgame will be told from but it seems like a safe bet that Captain America will be at the forefront given the directors Anthony and Joe Russo’s special attachment to the character.

“All heroes are made complicated by the circumstances in their life, right?” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “Captain America and Winter Solder in Civil War, the essential nature of his conflict is he was created by his country, and what happens when he stops trusting his country? He’s gone from a patriot to an insurgent. That’s as full of an arc as you could possibly give a character.”

What else could the team have in sore for this hero and the others? For now, enjoy naked Thanos thanks to Josh Brolin, and we will find out the Avengers’ fate and what’s next when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.