‘Avengers: Endgame’ Being Called “One of the Biggest Movies of Our Lifetime,” Theater Chains Adding Additional Showtimes

There are now less than two weeks standing between Marvel fans and the moment they’ve been waiting for. On April 26th, 11 days from now, Avengers: Endgame will finally be released in theaters for the world to see. However, the first screening of the film is happening a little bit sooner than that. Next Monday, the world premiere of Endgame will take place in Los Angeles, and we will truly enter the final stretch. As things get closer, is looks like theaters are worrying that they may not have enough showings of the highly anticipated blockbuster, and they’re reportedly in the process of making some more room.

Erik Davis, managing editor at Fandango, is now reporting that his sources say that theaters are doing what they can to cram in as many Avengers: Endgame showtimes as possible.

“It may be one of the biggest movies of our lifetime, and its world premiere is one week from today,” Davis wrote on Monday morning. “Getting word that theaters are adding new showtimes, so keep checking to see when it’s playing by you.”

Even without the extra showtimes, Endgame is already set to demolish box-office records upon its release. Just last week, the new Marvel film broke the all-time pre-sale record on Atom Tickets. It took just 10 days for Endgame to reach the top, breaking the previous record that was set by Aquaman. It took the Jason Momoa-starrer 32 days of pre-sale to set the record previously.

“The Avengers: Endgame phenomenal pre-sales period has proven it is in a league of its own,” Atom’s Matthew Bakal said. “The anticipation and excitement for this movie is simply unmatched and the only question is how much farther will pre-sales climb with another two weeks to go.

“We’re in awe of the creative work Marvel, Disney, the cast and crew have put into making Avengers: Endgame a global event for all Marvel fans to experience together as the final chapter comes to life in theaters.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

