‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Tom Holland Has Perfect Reaction To Report That He Uploaded Entire Film To Twitter

Tom Holland is a master spoiler when it comes to letting Marvel Cinematic Universe secrets slip out. It’s gotten to the point, actually, where the star gets startled when he reads a fake headline saying he ruined the entirety of Avengers: Endgame.

In a post that’s starting to go viral online, a fan account uploaded a picture of Holland’s Spider-Man in front of the Endgame logo saying the actor accidentally uploaded the full three-hour movie to his Twitter account.

Holland himself took to Instagram about the situation, commenting that he was nervous that he may have accidentally done something terrible.

“This actually stressed me out,” Holland joked. “For a second I was like ‘s**t did?’”

It’s a big year for Holland, who’ll reprise his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in both Avengers: Endgame and his second solo film set in the MCU, Spider-Man: Far From Home. The actor’s had a big week as well, which saw the debut of the teaser trailer for Far From Home. The teaser eventually set the Sony Pictures Entertainment record for most views within 24 hours of release.

“The response to our first trailer has been through the roof,” Holland wrote in a post on Instagram. “Thank you on behalf of [Sony Pictures] and [Marvel Studios] and most importantly myself. It means the world to me that you guys are picking up what we are putting down and I’m sure your gonna love this movie.”

The full synopsis for Far From Home can be found below.

“Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation,” the synopsis reads. “However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters on April 26th. Other Marvel Studios movies released this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.