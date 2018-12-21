‘Avengers: Endgame’: One of Rocket’s Tools Could Be the Key to Saving Tony Stark

By now, most people have seen the Avengers: Endgame trailer. It did break the YouTube record for most-watched video on 24 hours when it was released after all, and that means fans are very familiar with Tony Stark’s heartbreaking plight — adrift out in space and having run out of food and water, the oxygen will soon be gone making death imminent.

But what if Tony managed to find something on the ship — which happens to be the Guardians’ Benatar — that could restore the ship and perhaps deliver Tony safely home to Earth?

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s the theory Reddit user “NaughtyDawgs” suggests as a real possibility for Iron Man. The theory centers around a handy little tool Rocket is seen with in one of the Guardians films. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn once explained on Twitter that the device was akin to an extremely sophisticated 3D printer and, as it has the entire ship in its memory, can recreate the entire thing or any damaged parts. Check out the device in question below.

Since Rocket likely has the fancy and expensive device stashed somewhere on the ship, the theory suggests that all Tony has to do is locate it, use it, and the day will be saved. No more dying in space.

It’s a nice theory and is, admittedly, one of the more pleasant ones we’ve seen — there are a lot of theories about Tony’s sacrifice, Captain America’s death, and more. However, there are some significant flaws. While it’s quite possible that the Benatar did sustain some damage on Titan, it’s likely not damage to the ship that has caused the oxygen issue and it’s certainly not the cause of the food running out. What’s more probable is that the ship has entirely run out of fuel. Without anything to power the systems that would create breathable air, they’d shut down eventually. That shutdown likely also accounts for why the Benatar is just drifting out in space somewhere. No fuel, no power, no navigation.

That issue is something that some other Reddit users pointed out in comments to the theory, but they also brought up another excellent point about why lack of fuel is the real issue Tony is facing. Assuming that Nebula is on the ship with him it is almost guaranteed that Nebula would have charted a course that would have allowed for refueling on the trip. It’s there that the true scope of The Decimation would come into focus. With half of the universe’s life snapped out of existence, the impact would be similar to a massive natural disaster — one user compared it to the aftermath of a hurricane. With worlds thrown into chaos, most civilizations likely went into panic mode meaning that there may not have been any fuel available or, worse, things may have destabilized on even the most advanced outposts making it more dangerous to land for supplies than to take their chances in the expanse of space.

With those variables in consideration, it seems pretty unlikely that a lucky find in one of the bins and drawers of the Benatar will save Tony, but that doesn’t mean Rocket might not still come to the rescue. Another fan theory suggests that Rocket — with Pepper’s help — will find Tony by using a Stark Industries space ship.

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts about this latest theory in the comments below.

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26, 2019.