Avengers Fan Theory Gives Thor a Major Change After Secret Wars

Marvel Studios has been on a roll for over ten years since their launch with Iron Man (2008) and they're showing no signs of slowing down. The studio has been ramping up the number of productions they do a year with them releasing more than six projects via the theater and the Disney+ streaming service. Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been or will be released this year with the latter wrapping up Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio will conclude the Multiverse Saga with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secrets Wars. One fan has an idea of where Marvel could go with Thor after the Multiverse Saga, and it has to do with a change in his mantle. According to this fan theory on Reddit, as Chris Hemsworth gets older, Thor will take over the mantle of Odin and give his Thor mantle to a much younger character.

"In the comics, Thor and Odin are titles held by whoever holds the Thorforce and Odinforce respectively, each of which are Skyfather powers. With Odin dead and Chris Hemsworth having a definite best-before date looming (it becoming harder and harder to disguise his aging, something the immortal god of thunder isn't supposed to do), they're going to need a way to keep him around but explain his older appearance," The Reddit user wrote. "It would make perfect sense to have the current Thor ascend to the role of Odin, something he does in the comics. This would not only allow a young newcomer to move into the role of Thor, but also provide a recruit for the Young Avengers in Phase 6 or Phase 7. And it would justify an older and more mature look for Hemsworth."

During San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Jonathan Majors' hands. During the same interview, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for this role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively streaming on Disney+ now!

What do you think about the theory? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!