‘Avengers’ Fan Uses ‘Deadpool 2’ Scene to Explain Captain Marvel’s Involvement

Deadpool 2 made so many jokes about DC and Marvel movies that there is something weirdly, warmly meta about fans appropriating jokes that aren’t about those things and making them about those things.

What do we mean?

Well, over on Reddit, somebody came up with the clever idea to “explain” Captain Marvel’s role in the upcoming Avengers 4 by taking a scene from Deadpool 2 and making some, ahem, minor modifications.

In the original scene, that’s Shatterstar, explaining why he should be a member of X-Force (see how that worked out for him?).

In this case, of course, it’s a joke on the fact that many fans are assuming Captain Marvel will come in and play a key role in defeating Thanos, in spite of having just been introduced to the Marvel Universe in a post-credits scene that took place after Thanos had already won in Avengers: Infinity War.

Fans will get their first look at Captain Marvel in her self-titled movie in March, before she storms to the aid of the remaining Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy in the as-yet-untitled fourth Avengers movie just two months later.

The idea that Captain Marvel will come in as a savior is not entirely unjustified: she was summoned back to Earth by a desperate and dying Nick Fury in the final moments of the last Infinity War post-credits stinger, and her own film will be set in the 1990s, laying the groundwork for her characterization and, we assume, her return. It seems likely that a post-credits scene in Captain Marvel will set up Avengers 4 in an obvious way.

Of course, it is unlikely that she will single-handedly defeat Thanos, any more than Shatterstar single-handedly did away with the threats in Deadpool 2. One assumes that she, unlike Shatterstar, will be useful and not immediately killed…but the idea of Carol Danvers overcoming Thanos with no help from the characters fans have been following for more than a decade’s worth of Marvel movies…well, it seems pretty unlikely.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as a digital download as well as on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.