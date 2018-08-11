How ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Influenced Scott Lang’s Direction in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

By the time the final frame of Avengers: Infinity War flashed on the silver screen, most people watching the movie were left speechless. Sure, everyone just got done witnesses the emotional death of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. But, let’s not lie — some of us couldn’t muster a word because we had just watched three hours of an Avengers movie and didn’t even get to see Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) or Scott Lang (Paul Rudd).

Just about halfway through the movie, Captain America’s (Chris Evans) Secret Avengers had discussed needing more help. To their dismay, both Scott and Clint had been placed under house arrest. That lone mention came directly as a result of the creative direction the powers that be behind the Ant-Man franchise decided to take their sequel.

“The line in Infinity War comes from our movie,” Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed revealed to Empire. “We had to deal with the events of Civil War and when I first saw an early cut of Civil War, what dawned on me was ‘Oh my God, Hank Pym is going to be pissed off at Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne is going to feel so betrayed!’”

“It gave us really, really organic jumping off point. Because that’s really such a tricky thing — I’ve never done a sequel before,” Reed continued. “When do you decide when the sequences of the second movie are going to start? I like when it starts with a lot of water under the bridge and the audience has to play a little catch up to what happened.”

Although we were left hanging after Cap broke Lang, Barton, and company out of The Raft at the end of Civil War, it’s definitely a logical choice to place Scott under house arrest. After all — he and Clint are the lone Avengers to have children to provide for. Reed went on to talk more about the team’s decision to ultimately place Lang under house arrest when Ant-Man and the Wasp kicked off.

“But it really suggested a couple of things. It suggested that technically ‘What if he’s on house arrest?’ as a result of him violating the Sokovia Accords and they’re on the Hank Pym and Hope van Dyne now and they’ve had to go underground,” explained Reed. “It was tricky because it did required people to know the events of Civil War but I also figured a lot more people saw Civil War than saw the first Ant-Man.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theatres now.