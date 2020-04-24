Sideshow Hosting Avengers: Infinity War Quarantine Watch Party Giveaway

In celebration of Comicbook.com's epic Quarantine Watch Party event for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Sideshow Collectibles is playing host to a giveaway on 1:6 scale proportions. The distributor for some of the most highly detailed collectibles is offering Marvel fans the opportunity to win the Iron Man Mark L suit and Thanos 1:6 scale figures designed by Hot Toys in anticipation of Sunday's Avengers: Infinity War event. The contest is free to enter and intended to boost the excitement for fans who will be connecting with each other and filmmakers on Sunday night!

This is a great opportunity to reward the amazing Quarantine Watch Party family who have celebrated and connected from the safety of their homes for the past month through more than a dozen movies leading to the biggest event yet. To enter the contest, head over to Sideshow's official page, where they are hosting from an entry page. The figures are sold for $393 and $407, so this is an awesome chance to win one!

Avengers: Infinity War writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely will be taking over the official ComicBook.com Twitter account (@ComicBook) beginning at 7pm ET on April 26 for Avengers: Infinity War and at 7pm ET. To tweet along and join the conversation, every tweet from the Quarantine Watch Party event will include #QuarantineWatchParty and #InfinityWar on April 26. As for Avengers: Endgame's Quarantine Watch Party, every true Marvel fan and member of the Quarantine Watch Party family knows to stay through the credits.

The writing duo will have plenty of insights to offer. The team's first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was Captain America: The First Avengers. They went on to write Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Agent Carter, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

How does Quarantine Watch Party work? It's easy! At 7pm ET on April 26, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party events presses play on their respective editions of Avengers: Infinity War -- be it a digital download, a 4K or blu-ray copy, or a Disney+ stream. Then, viewers hop on Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #InfinityWar with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups!

Late to the Party? That's okay! With the film starting at 7pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 7:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 7:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!!

The past three weeks have been loaded with special guests for Quarantine Watch Party events. The casts and directors of films including Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Doctor Strange, Bloodshot, Birds of Prey, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Deadpool, and more have participated, showing off awesome behind-the-scenes looks (especially in the case of Shazam!) and offering plenty of exclusive filmmaker details (like the insights from the brilliant mind of Derrickson). Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy came with now only some fun reveals about the 2014 movie and teases of Guardians Vol. 3 but also created a worldwide Twitter trend.

Be sure to stay with the Quarantine Watch Party through the credits for a surprise.

ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party for Avengers: Infinity War begins at 7pm ET on Sunday night!

