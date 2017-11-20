New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Promo Art Of Captain America, Black Widow, And Falcon Revealed

With Thor: Ragnarok in theaters and the release of Black Panther on the horizon, the promotional onslaught for Marvel Studios’ latest crossover event is about to begin.

A new piece of artwork for Avengers: Infinity War recently hit the Internet, courtesy of a fan page on Russian social media site VK.com. Check it out below!

The promotional art features Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and the Falcon (Anthony Mackie), offering a better look at their costumes than what’s revealed on the Infinity War posters handed out at San Diego Comic-Con over the summer.

These same three characters were together in the leaked photos from the trailer that came out a few days ago, showing Team Cap going up against Proxima Midnight of Thanos’ Black Order. Fans who were lucky enough to see the footage screened at Disney’s D23 Expo and San Diego Comic-Con already got a tease of this scene.

In that footage, Proxima Midnight launches her spear into the shadows where it’s caught in midair by Captain America, who steps out to reveal his awesome new beard.

After Widow’s betrayal against Tony Stark in Captain America: Civil War, it makes sense that she would join Cap’s group of fugitives.

The group doesn’t exactly have new costumes, sporting a lot of the same duds we saw in the big superhero brawl. Without Stark bankrolling new costumes, they have to make due with what they own. Captain America’s gear has been changed the most, considering all of the bright colors have since been altered to be less patriotic.

Hopefully this means the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War is finally on its way, and that we’ll get to pick it apart soon. Maybe in theaters with Star Wars: The Last Jedi?

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.