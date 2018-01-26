Chris Hemsworth Teases 76 Characters In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

As many Marvel fans know, Avengers: Infinity War is going to be a spectacle unlike any other, with characters from all across the Marvel Cinematic Universe uniting. Thanks to one of the film’s many stars, we have a better idea of just how many characters to expect.

In a recent interview with Postmedia Network, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth teased just how big of a spectacle Infinity War will be, with over 70 characters making some sort of appearance in one way or another.

“This is one of the biggest things in film history and to be a part of it was just incredible.” Hemsworth revealed. “I think what these characters are about to face — with Thanos — there’s been nothing quite like it. There are 76 cast members or something like that.”

Hemsworth also hinted at one of the most highly-anticipated aspects of the film – all of the new team-ups that will be formed between the MCU’s roster of characters. While fans got a brief preview of some of those within the Infinity War trailer, Hemsworth hinted that there’s so much more left to see.

“I think what people are going to be excited about is what I was excited about and that’s Thor meeting the Guardians and Iron Man meeting Doctor Strange.” Hemsworth explained. “The interactions between all of these characters and the different sorts of chemistry and the relationships that are formed is something that people are going to be pretty blown away by.”

It’s safe to say that Infinity War is going to leave a massive impact on pop culture, with the trailer already breaking quite a few records. And according to Hemsworth, the film – as well as the as-yet-untitled Avengers 4 – definitely felt monumental behind-the-scenes.

Avengers: Infinity War will hit theaters on May 4th.