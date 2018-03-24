‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Theater Standee Assembles Earth’s Mightiest Heroes

A new Avengers: Infinity War theater standee unites the biggest heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The photo comes courtesy of Reddit user Voltex_16:

The sprawling standee includes:

Bucky (Sebastian Stan)

Wong (Benedict Wong)

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.)

Captain America (Chris Evans)

Nebula (Karen Gillan)

Mantis (Pom Klementieff)

Spider-Man (Tom Holland)

Okoye (Danai Gurira)

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch)

Falcon (Anthony Mackie)

Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen)

War Machine (Don Cheadle)

Vision (Paul Bettany)

Star-Lord (Chris Pratt)

Drax (Dave Bautista)

Rocket Raccoon (voice of Bradley Cooper)

Shuri (Letitia Wright)

Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman)

Hulk (Mark Ruffalo)

Gamora (Zoe Saldana)

Groot (voice of Vin Diesel)

Thor (Chris Hemsworth)

Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson)

Marvel Studios debuted a special IMAX version of the Infinity War trailer Friday showing why moviegoers should experience the Marvel Studios epic in the format, which boasts up to 26% more of the movie than standard movie theater screens.

With its massive assemblage of characters, directors Anthony and Joe Russo promise Infinity War offers a splash page-like battle scene intended to dwarf the Avenger-versus-Avenger airport scene from Captain America: Civil War.

The blockbuster has already smashed records: Infinity War pre-sale tickets are now the fastest-selling of any superhero movie on ticket retailer Fandango, beating out Disney’s own Black Panther.

Avengers: Infinity War will unite the franchises of the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, assembling the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and more to save the universe from the machinations of the villainous Mad Titan Thanos (Josh Brolin).

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27.