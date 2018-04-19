‘Avengers: Infinity War’ And ‘Deadpool 2’ Are Most Anticipated Summer Blockbusters According To Fandango Poll

Summer movie season is almost upon us and audiences have an abundance of choices this year, from superheroes to sci-fi stories to dinosaurs on the loose. A recent poll conducted by Fandango for USA Today confirmed that, of all the movies coming out this summer, Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 were at the top of the anticipation list.

In a poll of 4,500 visitors who describe themselves as “frequent moviegoers,” the two Marvel films were the clear winners of the poll, followed by Solo: A Star Wars Story, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Incredibles 2. The poll was limited to films opening between April 27th and Labor Day.

Marvel also dominated the results of “Fan favorite actor,” with Deadpool 2‘s Ryan Reynolds in the top spot ahead of Avengers: Infinity War and Jurassic World‘s Chris Pratt. The Equalizer 2‘s Denzel Washington broke up the Marvel takeover, who was followed by Infinity War‘s Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, respectively.

“This summer is really turning into a fun showdown between Ryan Reynolds and Chris Pratt,” Fandango.com managing editor Erik Davis shared. “Fans are jonesing to see Pratt in Avengers and (weeks later in) his other major franchise, Jurassic World. But it just goes to show the popularity of Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool to see him taking most anticipated actor.”

Over in the “Fan favorite actress” category, Marvel had a tough time competing with Ocean’s 8‘s Sandra Bullock, who came out on top. She was followed by Infinity War‘s Scarlett Johansson, Solo‘s Emilia Clarke, Infinity War‘s Zoe Saldana, and Life of the Party‘s Melissa McCarthy.

“We don’t see Sandra Bullock as much as we see these other actresses, and yet she resonates so much,” Davis noted. “Her likability is off the charts.”

Check out more results from the poll below:

Most anticipated summer family film

Incredibles 2 Christopher Robin Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Show Dogs Teen Titans GO! to the Movies

Rising female movie star

Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Solo: A Star Wars Story) Lily James (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) Awkwafina (Ocean’s 8)

Rising male movie star

Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) Ashton Sanders (The Equalizer 2) Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You) Josh Hamilton (Eighth Grade)

Most anticipated live-action comedy

The Spy Who Dumped Me Crazy Rich Asians Book Club Tag Life of the Party

Fan pick for summer sleeper

Crazy Rich Asians Sorry to Bother You Blindspotting Eighth Grade Hereditary

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th. Deadpool 2 opens on May 18th.

[H/T USA Today]