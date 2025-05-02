Where Does Thunderbolts Fit in the MCU Timeline?

Navigating the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline became a more complex task following Avengers: Endgame‘s five-year jump, which pushed the franchise’s present day far beyond our own. Each subsequent film and series builds on this new chronology, sometimes going forward or backward in time, making precise placement essential for understanding the overarching MCU narrative. In the case of Thunderbolts*, Phase Five’s concluding chapter featuring a volatile team of anti-heroes, the movie might elude some fans due to its lack of explicit timeline markers. Still, based on context, it’s possible to establish when the mission involving Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and their associates takes place.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Thunderbolts*

Placing Thunderbolts* accurately in the MCU timeline requires first pinpointing the timeframe for Captain America: Brave New World. That film’s primary narrative unfolds definitively in the spring of 2027, as shown by several key pieces of in-universe evidence. Brave New World’s story depicts Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) newly installed as President of the United States, placing the events shortly after the standard US election cycle, suggesting a late 2026 or early 2027 start to his term. More concretely, an invitation to a White House summit shown clearly on screen is dated April 16th, 2027, providing a specific anchor point for the film’s central conflict. Additionally, the events occur roughly two years after Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) officially took up the shield in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a series confirmed to conclude in mid-2024. These converging details firmly establish Brave New World‘s main action taking place within the first half of 2027.

In Thunderbolts*, Bucky Barnes is already serving as a Congressman for Brooklyn, a role he was only campaigning for during Brave New World. Further solidifying the timeframe are explicit references to Brave New World‘s climax. Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) directly mentions President Ross’ transformation into the Red Hulk and the resulting destruction at the White House, confirming Thunderbolts* is a direct sequel to Brave New World. In addition, Val’s remark about Bucky serving “less than half a term” implies that it has not been long since he was elected as a Congressman, meaning only a few months have passed, since a Congressman’s term mandate is two years. Since there are no signs of Winter weather in New York City during Thunderbolts*, it’s fair to assume the movie unfolds in the summer or fall of 2027.

Thunderbolts* MCU Timeline Placement Includes a Massive Time Jump (SPOILERS)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

While the main narrative unfolds in 2027, Thunderbolts* post-credits scene includes a significant jump forward in the MCU timeline. Following the team’s public rebranding as the “New Avengers” under Valentina’s machinations, the story leaps ahead by an explicitly stated 14 months. This advances the MCU’s calendar to late 2028, establishing this scene as the furthest point reached in the current timeline.

This late 2028 setting reveals a significantly altered landscape. The New Avengers team — Yelena, Bucky, John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Red Guardian (David Harbour) — has been operating for over a year from the Watchtower, formerly Avengers Tower. Their tenure is marked by public distrust and an active rivalry with Sam Wilson’s Avengers initiative (which was started in Brave New World), which includes legal disputes over the team name. The scene also directly signals the arrival of Marvel’s First Family into the Sacred Timeline following The Fantastic Four: First Steps, positioning the New Avengers as the likely first responders and setting the stage for Avengers: Doomsday.

Thunderbolts‘ time jump effectively accelerates the narrative toward the next major multiversal confrontation while leaving a gap behind for other MCU projects to fill, like the upcoming Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again. It’s also worth remembering that Marvel Studios has an untitled movie scheduled for February 13, 2026, just a few months before Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters. Since the New Avengers are about to meet the Fantastic Four in the post-credits scenes, this secret project will likely occur in this 14-month window. Who knows, if we are lucky, maybe we can even get another Avengers adventure before the next major crossover.

Thunderbolts* is now available in theaters. The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25th.

