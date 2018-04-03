‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Marvel Hosting Early Fan Screening in UK

Marvel Studios will host an early fan screening of Avengers: Infinity War in the United Kingdom.

The screening will take place at Sunday, April 8th in White City, London.

It is a bit surprising to see that Marvel will offer an early screening of Avengers: Infinity War to fans considering the extra measures the studio has taken to stop the film from being spoiled. These include moving the film’s United States release date up a week and giving the film the same late critical embargo treatment that Disney gave to Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The Marvel UK & Ireland Twitter account recently tweeted out a new video teasing the 30 days countdown to the official release of Avengers: Infinity War into theaters has begun.

Avengers: Infinity War is said to be both the finale to everything that has happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date. It is also an origin story for the film’s villain, Thanos.

“This is about the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” writer Stephen McFeely said during a press visit to the Avengers: Infinity War set. “This is about everyone getting together, or trying their hardest to get together, to fight a guy named Thanos. We’ve been teasing Thanos for many movies in 30-second clips, so hopefully all the lead up will allow us to really go to town with him and make him a villain that requires this epic level of storytelling That is the word I would use most often. It’s ridiculously big.

“One of the big challenges is how to make sure he’s not just a relentless machine collecting stones like he’s going shopping,” McFeely continued. “So we want to give him a full weighted emotional story. You can kind of say this is Thanos’ origin story so that he will get the weight of any of the previous heroes in terms of the decisions he has to make in order to get what he wants.”

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.