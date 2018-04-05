Avengers: Infinity War First Reactions Released

Avengers: Infinity War doesn’t hit theaters until later this month, but some are already getting the chance to see more footage of it, and the initial reaction might not be what you expect.

Marvel Studios is showing the first thirty minutes of Avengers: Infinity War to fans and press over the next few weeks, one of which occurred in London today. Not much plot-wise was revealed in the initial footage, but the most immediate takeaway seems to be how funny it is (via ComicBookMovie).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve just seen 30 mins of #AvengersInfinityWar. Can’t say too much but it’s way ambitious, it’ll switch tones between different groups (the Guardians sequence had a very different, look, feel and soundtrack to the New York scenes) and it’s going to be funny. Still no Hawkeye!”

We’ve just seen 30 mins of #AvengersInfinityWar. Can’t say too much but it’s way ambitious, it’ll switch tones between different groups (the Guardians sequence had a very different, look, feel and soundtrack to the New York scenes) and it’s going to be funny. Still no Hawkeye! pic.twitter.com/FehX5anmB9 — Digital Spy Film (@digitalspyfilm) April 5, 2018

That might be surprising due to the rather epic stakes of the film, as well as the fact that the tone of films like Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War were a bit more serious. There will be plenty of carryover from Civil War especially, as the Avengers are still fractured when the film starts, and it seems some time has passed since the last film concluded.

The early reaction also indicates that the tone will change depending on which team the film is focusing on. It mentions the Guardians specifically, who will be interacting a great deal with Thor from the early footage. With Guardians and Ragnarok most recently, having a lighter tone and soundtrack makes perfect sense, while that will likely change when the focus moves to Captain America or Iron Man’s team. Black Panther and Wakanda will also likely feature their own tone and feel, resulting in an eclectic mix that the Russo’s seem to be managing quite well from early previews.

We’ll have to wait a bit longer to see the final version, but early indications seem to favor that it will be worth the wait.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, while the fourth Avengers movie lands on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.