‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Footage Leaks Online

Footage from Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War has found its way online.

Most of the clips, posted by someone going by the handle Ascended Ancient, are only a few seconds long. These clips show Proxima Midnight, one of the children of Thanos, battling Captain America, Black Widow, and Falcon. Specifically, Falcon assaults Proxima Midnight up close, and Captain America manages to catch her deadly spear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s also some footage of the Scarlet Witch in action blowing up a truck. Another clip shows her estranged possible romantic interest the Vision as the two look longingly at each other.

One longer clip, approximately two minutes, shows the Guardians of the Galaxy sneaking into the lair of the Collector. They find Thanos is already there, physically interrogating the Collector in order to ascertain the location of the Reality Stone. The Collector insists that he sold the stone without realizes what it was. Thanos is apprehensive that even the Collector could be so foolish as to let an Infinity Stone slip through his fingers.

Despite the warning of the other Guardians, Drax is determined to fulfill his destiny as “the Destroyer” and finally kill Thanos. Star-Lord and Gamora try to talk him down, but Drax moves towards the Mad Titan anyway.

Thanos is clearly on the hunt for all six Infinity Stones. The Reality Stone was last seen with the Collector, which explains that scene. The Vision holds the Mind Stone in his forehead, which makes him a target. Many have speculated that Loki took the Tesseract from Odin’s hall of treasures before Asgard’s destruction, suggesting that may be the reason for Thanos’ ship interrupting the Asgardians journey to Earth. Doctor Strange holds the Time Stone in the Eye of Agamotto. The Power Stone, as far as fans know, still rest with the Nova Corps on Xandar.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.