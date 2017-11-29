New Look at Groot’s New Form In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer

The Avengers: Infinity War trailer finally saw the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchises intersect when a weary Thor (Chris Hemsworth) came face-to-face with the ragtag band of cosmic adventurers.

“Who the hell are you guys?” Thor asks, met by a smirking Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Groot (voice of Vin Diesel), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (voice of Bradley Cooper) and Drax (Dave Bautista).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Groot has yet another new form, first seen in one of the mid-credits scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, after the walking tree appeared as a 12 foot tall adult in Guardians of the Galaxy and then a pint-sized kiddo known as “Baby Groot” in Vol. 2.

Guardians franchise writer and director James Gunn said Groot’s latest iteration is actually deemed “Adolescent Groot,” and he has the personality to match:

“Another minor misconception is that people think that’s Teen Groot at the end of the movie,” Gunn explained. “And I understand why. It’s actually Adolescent Groot. I would call him ‘Tween Groot.’ Or, we call him ‘Adolescent Groot.’ He’s not quite a teenager yet.”

Gunn, who said Adolescent Groot’s first appearance — when he openly defies his “father,” Star-Lord, over a video game — takes place “years after the ending of Vol. 2,” further revealed “it will take years to show you how Groot goes from infancy to adulthood.”

Infinity War will catch up with the Guardians four years after their galaxy-saving adventure in Vol. 2.

Marvel later released an extended version of the Adolescent Groot scene featuring even more back and forth between an impatient Quill and an angsty Groot.

The Guardians will return in Infinity War and Avengers 4 before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, once again scripted and directed by Gunn, brings the team’s story to a “conclusion.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4.

Avengers: Infinity War2018

Avengers: Infinity War2018

ComicBook Anticipated

Best-Rated Before Release #2

Anticipated Rating

4.36/5 from 1,600 users