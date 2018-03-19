‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Nebula Has Big Role in the MCU’s Future

Fans finally got a taste of what to expect when Avengers: Infinity War finally hits theaters next month, bringing the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe together to take on Thanos.

But one particular character plays a vital role in the film and in future movies. We’ll give you a hint who it is: she’s a daughter of Thanos.

While speaking with ScreenRant, Karen Gillan spoke about her role as Nebula in Avengers: Infinity War and teased her involvement beyond, possibly revealing her character actually survives Thanos’ quest to wipe out life across the galaxy.

“I had no idea that this was where the character was going. I genuinely signed onto the role thinking it was eight days of filming and then I was going to die in the first Guardians,” said Gillan. “Three movies later and there’s three more to come out it’s, like, crazy.”

It remains to be seen what will happen in the new movie, and Marvel Studios has been very secretive about their plans for the untitled Avengers sequel that will follow it up. But anyone who is familiar with the Infinity Gauntlet comic book shouldn’t be surprised to learn Nebula will continue to play an important role.

“It’s funny because I read the Infinity Gauntlet, which is what the new Avengers films are based on, as research for my character because it’s her sort of biggest moment within the Marvel comic book world,” Gillan said, “and then to find out they’re making a double-bill feature based on that, I was just so excited actually because Nebula gets some really cool stuff.”

We do know the Guardians of the Galaxy will be returning to Knowhere, possibly in search of the Collector and the Aether, which was last seen in his possession.

While we only have a brief glimpse of Nebula in the Super Bowl trailer for the film, the most recent footage shows we’ll get to see her sister Gamora’s backstory and possibly how she came to be adopted by the Mad Titan. One quick shot shows a green skinned girl taking Thanos’ hand while armed guards separate them from the rest of the population.

We have a feeling it won’t turn out for the rest of Gamora’s people.

Whether Nebula gets a similar backstory, and how pivotal a role she plays in the confrontation with her adopted father, will play out on the big screen.

For now, we just have to patiently wait for Avengers: Infinity War, premiering in theaters on April 27th.