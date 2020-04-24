Chris Pratt Pushes Back Against Avengers: Infinity War Star-Lord Haters With Key Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Scene

✖

Chris Pratt isn’t trying to hear any of that Star-Lord criticism from Avengers: Infinity War and he used a key Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 scene to prove his point. During Comicbook.com’s Quarantine Watch Party, the star hopped on Twitter to live-tweet the film with his wife and a host of fans. When it came time for the climactic showdown with Ego, one fan (Hi! @RodimusPrime87) pointed out that his action here should be taken into account when he completely lost himself in grief during the Avengers’ scrap with Thanos. For his part, Pratt absolutely agreed with the assessment and sounds like he’s just about tired of hearing how this is all really Star-Lord’s fault. As Avengers: Endgame posits, there’s plenty of blame to go around.

Manuel wrote on Twitter, “#QuarantineWatchParty @prattprattpratt it was always completely in-character for him to react the way he did in IW. All you had to do was pay attention to how he reacted to Ego in volume 2. Love the MCU!”

This is a nice observation, but there was some more debate about in the comments under the tweet. One fan pointed out that Thanos said he “had to” kill Gamora just like Ego said he “had to” kill Quill’s mother. (salute to @Scottie043) A lot of fans joked that Comicbook.com’s own Brandon Davis was right when he asked about the stakes needing to be addressed here.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely addressed this very question on Empire’s Film Podcast last year. They aren’t buying that Star-Lord should get all the blame. “He’s one of many [who screwed things up]. I don’t accept that,” McFeely began.

“I don’t think he screws [it up] — if you are standing in front of your girlfriend’s father and find out that he just killed your girlfriend, you’re gonna hit him in the face. I mean, there’s nothing that’s gonna stop you from hitting him in the face,” Markus added. “I just think it’s totally emotionally understandable, particularly when you add in the scene where he was supposed to kill her. I mean, it’s a pretty big mindf—k to be in a situation where you failed — where your failure was failing to kill your girlfriend — which then made it possible for her father to kill her. And to succeed the right thing you should have done as a good person was to murder your girlfriend. He’s under a lot of stress at the moment.”

This weekend, don’t miss out as the writers of Avengers: Infinity War, Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus, will be joining ComicBook.com for an epic two-night Quarantine Watch Party event beginning of April 26. Plenty of reason to stay home, be safe, and have fun together!

Is it Star-Lord’s fault? Let us know down in the comments!

You can stream Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 now on Disney+ by clicking here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we talk about Venom 2 & The Batman getting delayed, The Hunger Games prequel movie, and the Justice League Dark TV series! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.