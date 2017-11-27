‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Reveals First Look at Hawkeye’s Mohawk

We’ve been hearing rumor of the changes coming to Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, and thanks to the recently released Vanity Fair spread on Marvel’s major crossover film, we can officially see Hawkeye’s new look for ourselves.

(View Hi-Res Photo by Jason Bell HERE)

As you can see, Renner is sporting that mohawk look that has been teased for months in social media photos. Hawkeye’s punk rock look probably fits in with the character’s current status as a man on the run, part of Captain America’s underground heroes, who refuse to abide by the restrictions of the Sakovia Accords.

While we now see what Hawkeye will look like in Infinity War, the more interesting thing to ponder is what will happen in Avengers 4. Set from photos from the Inifinty War sequel confirm that Hawkeye will don his “Ronin” costume from the comics, with rumor suggesting that a deep tragedy will push Clint Barton and a darker superhero persona.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.

