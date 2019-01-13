‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Considered Some Very Different Looks for the Infinity Gauntlet

Thanos finally completed his mission to bejewel the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Infinity War. Concept artwork from the film reveals that the Gauntlet nearly had a very different look in the film.

Marvel Studios senior visual development artist Anthony Francisco shared several alternative Infinity Gauntlet designs to his Instagram page.

“CONCEPT ART Avengers: Infinity War, here are some design options I did on the Infinity Gauntlet,” Francisco wrote. “I still can’t believe I got to work on this film!! Zoom in and check out the details. Which one is your favorite?”

Francisco has previously revealed artwork showing Thanos wielding the fully-powered Infinity Gauntlet in epic combat with Doctor Strange. The scene was cut from Avengers: Infinity War, but you can see concept artwork of the huge battle and more artwork of Doctor Strange trying to trap Thanos.

Fans will remember that the Infinity Gauntlet and the arm that Thanos wore it on were both somewhat mangled after Thanos used the Infinity Stones to wipe out half of all life in the universe. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have explained that this is the physical cost of Thanos’ mission.

“It’s evident,” Joe Russo said. “His daughter is an emotional price, but the physical price is – you’ll see it if you pause your DVD – right before he uses it to go back into the portal away from Thor while he’s got the ax in his chest, his arm is burnt to a crisp. So the physical price is the extreme power that it took to enact his plan, he paid for physically, and when he sits down on the steps at the end of the movie you can see that it actually carries up into his neck and onto his face.”

If you’re interested in learning more about how to paint like the artists at Marvel Studios, you should check out How to Paint Characters the Marvel Studios Way. The book reveals the process of creating characters for the MCU as told by the artists. Here’s a description from Marvel:

“Within the stunning pages of this keepsake book, readers will learn these artists’ favorite tools of the trade, their tips for visual character development, their process of collaborating with filmmakers and other artists on the team, and the costume and props departments—and how it all comes together to create seamless film designs! Each five-ten page ‘character study’ will take readers on a step-by-step journey through the artist’s approach to bringing a specific hero or villain to life. Not only will readers get a sense of how each artist works, from their tools to their process, they’ll also get to see how a character’s design was created—from blank page to a final approval!”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th; Avengers: Endgame on April 26th; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.