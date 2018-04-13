Giant Infinity Gauntlet Revealed as Part of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Theater Display

Fans everywhere are gearing up for the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, and it looks like one theater is preparing for the debut in an awesome way.

Reddit user ColbaltPanther recently shared a photo of an Infinity War theater display, which can be found in Avellaneda, Argentina. The display shows a giant Infinity Gauntlet rising up from the rotunda, with a nearby sticker announcing the film’s arrival.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Infinity Gauntlet display is simultaneously effective and terrifying, and is sure to be something that fans are eager to take a picture nearby. And to an extent, the display illustrates just how significant the object – and the Mad Titan who is set to wield it – will be.

“You know, we’ve been teasing Thanos since the very first Avengers film.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased late last year. “Remember the end of Avengers, the very end of the movie he turns around in the chair and you realize something bad is coming. We’ve been teasing him for years and the trick is when you tease something for that long you have to deliver. So, within the first five minutes of Infinity War people will understand why Thanos is the biggest and baddest villain in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

“If you took Darth Vader, and you multiplied him times ten … Our job with Thanos is to make him the preeminent villain in the Marvel universe.” co-director Anthony Russo echoed during a set visit last year. “That is his role in the comics, that’s his role in these movies, and in order to be a preeminent villain, you have to do some pretty bad things.”

While fans will have to wait until closer to Infinity War‘s release to see what exactly those bad things are, speculation about what Thanos will do with the Infinity Gauntlet certainly hasn’t slowed down. The second trailer for Infinity War certainly took Thanos’ capabilities in an ominous direction, referencing the iconic “snap” he uses in the Infinity Gauntlet comics.

Would you take a picture next to this giant Infinity Gauntlet? Is seeing this display getting you hyped up for Infinity War? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War will land in theaters on April 27th.