‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cups May Spoil Who Has the Soul Stone

The location of the final missing Infinity Stone, the Soul Stone, is one of the biggest questions fans have going into Avengers: Infinity War. There have been countless theories and speculations about the missing Stone but now cups for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film may have dropped a huge spoiler about who has the elusive Soul Stone.

As was spotted on the Marvel Studios subreddit today, someone posted images at the promotional cups for the film, six in total, each of them representing one of the Infinity Stones. Each of the tumblers bears a call back to previous films in the MCU with most ofthe Stones matched up to films they are associated with with or were first spotted in. The two big exceptions here are the Reality Stone, which is pictured with Black Widow and Scarlet Witch — presumably because she can bend and control reality itself with her powers — and the Soul Stone. But when it comes to the Soul Stone, the graphics on the cup don’t have a logical connection to the image they are attached to. The cups tie the stone back to the very first film in the MCU: Iron Man. Check the image out below.

While the idea of the Soul Stone being connected with Iron Man is surprising, these cups aren’t the first time we’ve seen it. Earlier this month a piece of promo art surfaced that showed the six stones and a specific hero that they correlated to. The Space Stone, introduced in the MCU as the Tesseract, was matched up to Captain America. The Power Stone matched up to Star-Lord, fitting since we first met that stone in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. Thor is seen with the Reality Stone since that stone has been revealed to have been the Aether in Thor. Vision has the Mind Stone, the Time Stone is reality the Eye of Agamotto which is why it’s shown with Doctor Strange, but the Soul Stone? That’s shown with Iron Man, marking the cups to be the second hint between the missing stone and the hero.

Could Tony Stark have been sitting on the Soul Stone this entire time? That’s fairly unlikely, however if his appearance on the cups and in the promo art are more a nod to when the stones were introduced to the MCU it means that there very well may have been a big Easter egg hiding out in Iron Man for a decade that no one has discovered. However, it’s also possible that Iron Man being connected to the Soul Stone is as much symbolic as anything else. With 2008’s Iron Man being the beginning of the MCU and with Tony Stark being such a central figure to the entire franchise, one could argue that Tony is the “soul” of the MCU. It’s entirely possible that the art on the cup is more a hint that Tony will get the Soul Stone in Avengers: Infinity War rather than having had it all along.

Where do you think the Soul Stone is? Let us know your best theories in comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

