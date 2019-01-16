‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Josh Brolin Reveals His Favorite Marvel Movies

The new Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years book is ripe with fun stories and informative interviews, all featuring the the casts and filmmakers of the first 20 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This hardcover collector’s item includes some opinions shared by Thanos himself, Josh Brolin.

When asked which Marvel Studios films were his favorite, the actor had some in-depth answers. (Note: they probably specified “Studios” since Brolin appeared as Cable in Deadpool 2, which was produced by 20th Century Fox and therefore not a part of the MCU.)

Brolin, surprisingly, did not choose the MCU film in which he demolishes half the universe (Avengers: Infinity War), but rather chose to focus on the acting and the fun sides surrounding the less tragic movies in the franchise. After revealing that he was happy to be given the option to choose more than one film, he had his first answer: Iron Man.

“It worked so well.” Brolin explained. “For me, there’s no better marriage of character and actor than that, and Robert Downey Jr. just got it.” There’s no denying that we wouldn’t have the powerful MCU we do today if not for the success of the 2008 film, which featured a flawless performance by RDJ.

“It all springboards from there, and now you can’t think of another actor who could have played the role,” he continued (and truer words have never been spoken).

He goes on to say that Iron Man “didn’t just set the bar, it also set the template for everything that’s followed since. So that one has always been a favorite of mine.”

When it came to his next favorite, he jumped ahead to one that might surprise you: Captain American: Civil War. Apparently, the third installment of the Cap franchise appeals to him because “there’s a lot of friction.” He explains that all of the relationships and their history are appealing and that he liked asking the question, “What is this guy, Captain America, gonna do?”

As an audience member, it “keeps you guessing,” which is certainly true. There’s something extremely intense about watching physically powerful friends get into an emotional confrontation.

Finally, Brolin rounded out his list with a fan favorite, Thor: Ragnarok. “I loved it,” he explained, “I love Chris [Hemsworth].” Wow, Brolin should just speak for the entire fandom, because he really gets it!

“I think he, Cate Blanchett, and, obviously, Mark [Ruffalo], they’re just great in it too.” When it comes down to it, Brolin likes the film because the actors look like they’re “really enjoying their roles.” He went on to gush over Cate Blanchett, something we’ve all done once or twice or countless times in our lifetime.

“She’s always been a favorite of mine, too,” he says of Blanchett. His final word on Ragnarok, which was directed by Taika Waititi: “That was a good, really fun movie – it was a great hybrid of humor, action, and really fun acting.”

From one tiny section of the new Marvel book, it feels like we now know Brolin a whole lot netter! To get all the behind-the-scenes scoop, you can pre-order the book on Amazon, which will be released on November 20th.

Marvel’s hypothetical “The Next Ten Years” book, which could hit shelves in 2028, would begin with Captain Marvel, the next installment of the franchise, which is set to be released on March 8, 2019.

Avengers 4 and Spider-Man: Far From Home will also grace your screens in 2019.