‘Avengers: Infinity War’ New York Battle Trailer Released

Yes, that’s a Rocket Mortgage ad strolling oblivious through Avengers: Age of Ultron.

It is also one of a number of short TV spots and ads compiled on YouTube, some of which feature new footage featuring Earth’s mightiest heroes.

You can check out the “New York Battle Trailer” above, in which a hapless home shopper finds herself transported via sling ring to the home of her dreams while Thanos’s forces attack New York all around her.

…And yes, there’s a “Language!” reference, even if it is not from Captain America.

With the film’s release just over three weeks away all over the globe, it’s that time: there are dozens of TV spots, scenes, clips, outtakes, trailers, commercials, toys, and more to give an insight into — or possibly spoil — the film. This supercut is not too spoilery, giving more or less the same look at the movie that we have already had, except with a few extra moments of action and character for Iron Man, Doctor Strange and Banner in the new promo which appears to be a mix of actual movie footage and the ad.

(There is also, as fans have noted in our YouTube comments, a shot of Iron Man wearing gauntlets remarkably similar to those designed by Shuri in Black Panther, raising questions about how closely the two greatest engineering minds of the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be working.)

There is also a sense that this trailer provides an early look at the Battle of New York, teased in other ads but scarcely seen yet. Since superheroes battling Loki and an alien armada in Manhattan set not only as a major setpiece for Marvel’s The Avengers, but as a catalyst for a lot of events that came after (on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, the Marvel/Netflix shows, and in the later movies), it seems worth noting that, once again, it looks like things are going to get pretty brutal in the Big Apple before all is said and done.

