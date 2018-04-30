‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Scores the Biggest Opening Weekend Box Office in History

Thanos might not demand your silence for much longer, as it seems like everyone is seeing Avengers: Infinity War in its opening weekend.

After its impressive, $106.7 million opening day, Avengers: Infinity War added onto that with an all-time record for Saturday at $82 million. Now the latest film from Marvel Studios is approaching Star Wars: The Force Awakens to notch the biggest domestic opening of all-time.

Current analysts peg Avengers: Infinity War to finish its weekend between $248 million to $250 million, pushing it beyond Star Wars movie’s record of $247.96 million, according to reports from Deadline and ERC.

Avengers: Infinity War has already become a smashing success for the Walt Disney Company. It is the third movie ever to make over $100 million in a single day, trailing Star Wars: The Force Awakens at $119 million and surpassing Star Wars: The Last Jedi at $104 million.

This could be the beginning of a great summer for the movie industry, as Marvel’s latest crossover event will lead to films such as Deadpool 2, Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Incredibles 2, and more.

Audiences and critics are helping bolster the buzz for the film.

Avengers: Infinity War has already been certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and received an “A” score on its CinemaScore from audiences.

Our own Brandon Davis praised the film’s lofty ambitions in his glowing review:

“Avengers: Infinity War upends the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as promised. It’s a spectacle unlike any movie before it, offering a ferocious narrative which fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will love but the average or young moviegoer might have a bit of trouble with. It is dark, it is fun, and it is bigger than anyone could have imagined. It substitutes some of the focus seen in previous Marvel films with wider-ranging narrative to create a sprawling, jaw-dropping, utterly relentless epic.“

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

Are you surprised that Marvel Studios has yet another hit on their hand? Let us know what you think in the comments!