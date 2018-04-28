‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Watch Paul Rudd Recreate A Classic Mark Ruffalo Red Carpet Moment

One of the joys of being a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not only watching your favorite heroes on screen, but also watching your favorite actors doing promotional appearances and press tours for the films, as the bonds between them appear to be as powerful as the bonds in movies. At the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, Paul Rudd got payback for a joke made at his expense by Mark Ruffalo back in 2014, which you can watch below.

When actors are conducting interviews with press, it’s easy to focus on the person in front of you and ignore anyone walking by, but when promoting Ant-Man at San Diego Comic-Con in 2014, Ruffalo couldn’t pass up the opportunity to pretend to be starstruck by Paul Rudd. Similarly, Rudd finally got to return the favor and recreate the experience during one of Ruffalo’s red carpet interviews promoting Infinity War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A relative newcomer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Rudd has never refrained from showing his enthusiasm for becoming an integral component of the franchise. During a photo shoot earlier this year that celebrated 10 years of the MCU, Rudd stood out as being one of the few subjects who had a big smile on his face.

“We took about a hundred pictures,” Rudd shared with Yahoo!. “I’m sure that in some of the other ones, I wasn’t beaming and other people were! It just so happened that in the one they picked, everybody else was looking very serious and I’m sitting there grinning like the Cheshire Cat! All of that being said, it was very cool to be there. Stan Lee was sitting right there, and all the people from the movies. I remember thinking, ‘There are a lot of people in the world who would be interested to be in this room right now.’”

The star may have been singled out for his grin, but made sure to point out he wasn’t the only one who looked like he was enjoying himself.

“Look! Jeremy Renner is standing next to me and also smiling,” Rudd noted. “And Tom Holland is smiling too!”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

Who is your favorite actor in the MCU? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Reddit, MarvelStudios]